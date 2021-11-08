CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department Files Complaint Against Professional Compounding Centers of America Inc., for Reporting Fraudulent Pricing Information for Ingredients Sold to Pharmacies

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON – The Justice Department has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against Professional Compounding Centers of America Inc. (PCCA), a Houston-based company that sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and other products and services to compounding pharmacies. The complaint alleges that PCCA reported fraudulent and inflated Average Wholesale Prices (AWPs)...

