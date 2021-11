PLEASANTVILLE- The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit has responded to investigate a fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville this morning, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced. The shooting occurred at 914 Atlantic Avenue, Pleasantville, around 9 a.m. on Saturday. The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is an active and ongoing, cooperative investigation between the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO