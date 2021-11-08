CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Nashua Man Charged With Stabbing Grandmother To Death

By Nick Giovanni
 6 days ago

LOWELL (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arraigned Monday, accused of murdering his own grandmother.

Jacob Abraham of Nashua was arrested in Lowell on Friday in connection to the death of his grandmother, 71-year-old Cynthia Toupin.

Toupin was found dead inside her home on Auburn Street in Nashua.

Jacob Abraham was arraigned in Lowell District Court, November 8, 2021. (WBZ-TV)

An autopsy revealed Toupin died from sharp force trauma to the neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Abraham was arraigned Monday as a fugitive from justice in Lowell District Court. He waived extradition back to New Hampshire, where he will be held without bail.

The Nashua man is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on the murder charge in New Hampshire.

CBS Boston

15-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Carrying Loaded Gun

BOSTON (CBS) — Police arrested a 15-year-old in Roxbury after he was discovered with a loaded gun Friday afternoon. Police said they saw the teen on Annunciation Road and recovered a loaded gun, which had been tucked into his waistband. The gun allegedly had an extended large-capacity magazine, was loaded with seven rounds, and its serial number was removed. The teen will face several firearms charges.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police Arrest Man For Attempted Rape At MBTA Station

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Transit Police say they’ve arrested a man for trying to rape someone at the MBTA State Street station. It happened on Friday around 10:30 p.m. Transit Police released a photo of the suspect on Twitter Saturday. They asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit. A few hours later, police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Luis Salinas for attempted rape. Wanted for Attempted Rape. Recognize this person. Please contact us with any information you may have. TY. https://t.co/UKTWeEmv3v pic.twitter.com/oiSYZP6ZdS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 13, 2021 “Our Twitter followers are the BEST !!!! A short while ago Transit Police Detectives tracked down the offender in Downtown Boston,” police posted online.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

West Bridgewater Police K9 Hit With Taser ‘Repeatedly’ But Helps Officers Catch Fugitive In Wild Chase

BROCKTON (CBS) – A man who led police on a wild chase that involved a stolen Taser and a K9 in West Bridgewater is due in court Friday. Jesse Marinaro, 30, of Providence, Rhode Island, will be arraigned in Brockton District Court on a long list of charges following Wednesday’s incident. West Bridgewater Police say it started around 12:30 p.m. when they started getting complaints that a driver appeared to be passing out at the wheel. When officers tracked down the car and tried to pull it over, it sped away on the wrong side of the road and hit another car. The...
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
CBS Boston

Last Of 3 Boston Police Officers Shot In Dorchester Standoff Released From Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) — The last of three Boston Police officers who were shot and wounded in a standoff in Dorchester this week has been released from the hospital. Officer Michael Ridge left Boston Medical Center Thursday afternoon, where he was greeted with handshakes and hugs from members of the police department. Officer Michael Ridge after being released from the hospital on Thursday. (WBZ-TV) One of the officers was released from the hospital Tuesday night, and a second was released Wednesday morning. The suspect who was shot by officers died, police said, after the hours-long standoff on Tuesday. At around 9:30 a.m. that day, the officers...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Car Crashes In Sutton On Route 146, Injuries Reported

SUTTON (CBS) — At least one person was injured in a car crash in Sutton early Sunday morning. The crash happened on Route 146 South near the Central Turnpike, according to Sutton Police. Both local and state troopers responded to the scene. The car was completely destroyed in the crash. Police said there were injuries, but they did not specify how many people were injured. As of Sunday, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
SUTTON, MA
CBS Boston

10 Forced Out After Fire In Lawrence At Multi-Family Home

LAWRENCE (CBS) — 10 people were forced out of a multi-family home on Margin Street in Lawrence after a fire on Sunday night. Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the department received multiple calls about the fire at around 9:30 p.m. “The deputy on arrival had heavy fire blowing out the first floor and out onto the second floor. People were exiting the building, scattered,” said Chief Moriarty. There was a report of a person still inside, but crews did not find anyone inside the home. Firefighters were able put out the blaze, but remained on the scene late Sunday night to watch out for any flare-ups. Firefighters on the scene after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV) The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no reported injuries at this time. The Andover and Methuen Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire.
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

Missing Fisherman Pulled From Plymouth Harbor, Taken To Hospital

PLYMOUTH (CBS) — A missing fisherman found in Plymouth Harbor on Sunday afternoon was pulled out of the water and has been taken to the hospital. The Plymouth Harbormaster said they noticed a fishing boat that ran aground, and notified the Coast Guard a little after 1 p.m. The Cape Cod Air Wing assisted the Coast Guard in the search for the fisherman, and a helicopter spotted a man floating in the water. Crews then took him to shore. As of Sunday evening, there is no word on his condition.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

13-Year-Old Says Strangers Shot Friend As They Walked From Bus Stop In Hyde Park

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston seventh grader is recovering from gunshot wounds after he was walking home from the bus with a friend for a sleepover in Hyde Park Wednesday night. It happened on Wood Avenue around 11 p.m. “Some guy came up to us in the car. He was like, ‘where you all from?’ We were like, ‘nowhere,’ and then he was like, ‘OK’. He came back he started shooting,” said the victim’s friend. “He was like ‘I’m shot! I got shot, I got shot’…He started screaming…’Don’t let me die, please don’t let me die,’ and I’m like ‘What do...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bank Robber Wanted For One Of Biggest Heists In Cleveland’s History 52 Years Ago ID’d As Lynnfield Man

LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A man wanted for one of the biggest bank robberies in the history of Cleveland, Ohio eluded authorities for 52 years by settling down in Massachusetts. The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday they have solved the mysterious disappearance of Ted Conrad. Conrad was a 20-year-old teller at a bank in Cleveland when he left work on July 11, 1969 with $215,000 and was never seen again. Investigators searched for him for years, chased leads across the country and even featured him on America’s Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries. Ted Conrad (WBZ-TV) The U.S. Marshals said the case stayed cold until this...
LYNNFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: 5-Time Drunk Driver Who Killed Young Mom Driving Without Proof Of A License

DEDHAM (CBS) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles took William Foley Jr.’s driver’s license away for life because he was a five-time drunk driver who killed a woman in 2001. WBZ-TV’s I-Team found that hasn’t stopped Foley from driving. We confronted him outside his house in Dedham recently. The I-Team saw Foley driving on three different days. The 59-year-old lost his license after a crash in June 2001 that left Christine Griffiths, a young mom, dead. Police said his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison. In a...
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Middlesex Corrections Officer Curtis Byner Identified As Victim In Fatal Athol Crash

ATHOL (CBS) – The victim in Wednesday’s fatal crash on Route 2 in Athol has been identified as a corrections officer with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office. Curtis Byner, 25, was driving his motorcycle when it crashed on Route 2 at about 4 p.m. Byner was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation State Police. All lanes of Route 2 were closed until nearly 10 p.m. Wednesday to assist with the crash scene reconstruction.
ATHOL, MA
CBS Boston

Stoughton High School Teacher Hurt Breaking Up Student Fight Caught On Video

STOUGHTON (CBS) – It’s disturbing video captured in the halls of Stoughton High School: A teacher trying to intervene as fists fly among several students. Principal Juliette Miller told parents in an email that an argument quickly escalated. “It’s kind of scary that the teachers have to throw themselves in the middle. I think one got injured from it,” said junior Matthew Sellitto. It was enough to require a shelter in place order at the high school to get the brawl under control. Dr. Ellise LaMotte, a parent, believes there’s a bigger issue with students who’ve been cooped up due to the...
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

Revere Residents ‘Totally Petrified’ By Pack Of Coyotes

REVERE (CBS) – Neighbors on one Revere street are pleading for help after being terrorized by coyotes. “I’m petrified. Totally, totally petrified,” Pauline Marino told WBZ-TV outside of her home on High Street. Cell phone video captured outside of her house Wednesday night shows several coyotes roaming around the dead end street, seemingly unafraid. One video shows a coyote with prey in its mouth. “He ran into Linda’s yard, dropped the prey whatever he had in his mouth,” said neighbor Jay Battista. “He looked around, grabbed the prey and ran off.” The pack of six coyotes travel up Battista’s backyard...
REVERE, MA
