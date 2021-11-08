Nashua Man Charged With Stabbing Grandmother To Death

LOWELL (CBS) – A New Hampshire man was arraigned Monday, accused of murdering his own grandmother.

Jacob Abraham of Nashua was arrested in Lowell on Friday in connection to the death of his grandmother, 71-year-old Cynthia Toupin.

Toupin was found dead inside her home on Auburn Street in Nashua.

An autopsy revealed Toupin died from sharp force trauma to the neck. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Abraham was arraigned Monday as a fugitive from justice in Lowell District Court. He waived extradition back to New Hampshire, where he will be held without bail.

The Nashua man is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on the murder charge in New Hampshire.