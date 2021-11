CHICAGO — A man has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for straw purchasing handguns in the Chicago suburbs. On four occasions in 2019 and 2020, ISMAEL SENE purchased a total of seven handguns from licensed firearms dealers in the Chicago suburbs of Oak Lawn and Merrionette Park. In one of the transactions, Sene falsely certified on federal forms that he was the actual buyer. In reality, Sene purchased at least one of those guns on behalf of an individual whom Sene had reason to believe was a convicted felon who was prohibited by federal law from purchasing or possessing a firearm. In addition, Sene in each transaction falsely told the firearms dealer that he was not an unlawful drug user, when, in fact, Sene regularly used marijuana, which was a violation of federal law.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO