CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Richemont shareholder sides with activist investor on poor valuation

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ZURICH (Reuters) – Richemont shareholder Artisan Partners said on Monday it agreed with activist investor Third Point that there was “significant unrecognised value” within the luxury goods firm controlled by South African billionaire Johann Rupert. Artisan’s comments come a day after online news platform Miss Tweed and the Financial...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
b975.com

Shell to scrap dual share structure, as it battles activist investor

(Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell will scrap its dual share system in favour of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure, it said on Monday, as the energy giant battles calls from an activist investor to split up. The company, which has set targets to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Tree Jumps on Report Activist Investor Has $1.8 Billion Stake

Investing.com – Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock traded more than 6% higher in Monday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal that activist investor Mantle Ridge has a stake of at least $1.8 billion in the company and plans to push the retailer to act to boost its share price.
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Activist Investor Push To End Coal Mining Is Backfiring

The obvious case for allowing the free market to make decisions in industries like energy is that, when changes are forced instead of adopted naturally (usually via laws or government subsidies), they often work against the interests of efficiency. That's a lesson several companies found out first hand. In fact,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cox
Shore News Network

Richemont looks for investors for YNAP as jewelry shines in H1

ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury goods group Richemont said on Friday it was in advanced talks with Farfetch as it seeks to turn its loss-making Yoox-Net-a-Porter (YNAP) business into a neutral, industry platform, a proposal that should likely please critical investors. Richemont said the current discussions included Farfetch investing directly in YNAP...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Microsoft Rival Collibra Doubles Valuation to $5.25 Billion as Investors Chase Next Cloud Winner

LONDON — Software start-up Collibra said Tuesday it has raised $250 million in a round of funding that values the firm at $5.25 billion. Collibra raised the fresh funds in a late-stage investment led by Sequoia Capital and Belgium-based holding company Sofina, with Tiger Global also investing. The firm also counts Alphabet's venture unit CapitalG, ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures as investors.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richemont#Royal Dutch Shell#Activist Investor#Zurich#Reuters#South African#Miss Tweed#The Financial Times#Lvmh#Yoox Net A Porter#Ynap#Vontobel
Modern Healthcare

Activist investor takes majority $900M stake in Centene

Newly-launched hedge fund Politan Capital Management has purchased a $900 million stake in Centene Corp., the St. Louis-based insurer confirmed Wednesday. Politan is headed by activist investor Quentin Koffey, who left Senator Investment Group in August to start his own hedge fund. Koffey is now interested in refreshing Centene's board and other actions aimed at increasing the company's value, the Wall Street Journal initially reported. In a news release, Centene said it plans to grow adjusted net income margins 3.3% by 2024 by scaling certain businesses and selling other "non-core" components.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

FIGS is the latest public company to let retail investors weigh in on its earnings call. Here is the top question voted on by other shareholders.

FIGS is tapping into the growing power of retail investors by letting them ask questions on its upcoming earnings call. The company is crowdsourcing questions from investors and will answer the most popular ones. Shares of the healthcare apparel brand jumped as much as 18% in Wednesday trades. Healthcare apparel...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

SurveyMonkey owner Momentive's sale to ZenDesk opposed by activist L.A. shareholder

An activist investor on Monday promised to fight the proposed sale of SuveyMonkey owner Momentive Global Inc. to Zendesk Inc. Legion Partners Asset Managers, the Los Angeles firm that pushed for a sale in September, said the projected $4.1 billion value of the deal is too low and that it has serious concerns about the quality of the sales process. It also called for a "significant upgrade" of Momentive's board.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Forbes

Activist Investor Nudges Royal Dutch Shell To Spin-Off Its LNG And Renewables Businesses

On October 27, 2021, Third Point LLC wrote a letter to Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE: RDS/A, $45.92, Market Capitalization: $178.1 billion) ‘s Board of Directors outlining a significant value-creation opportunity at the company. Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC has taken a $750 million stake (equivalent to ~0.4% stake) and stressed that Shell would benefit from breaking into two stand-alone companies. A standalone spin-off company will comprise Shell’s Liquefied Natural Gas, Renewables, and Marketing businesses. On the other hand, the remaining company will include its legacy energy business, including the upstream, refining, and chemicals operations. The proposal (similar to a classical activist playbook) includes asset break-up and a return of incremental cash to shareholders through buyback & higher dividends. However, in response to the letter, Shell has pushed back against Third Point’s proposed break-up and defended the energy giant’s business model. Ben van Beurden (CEO) noted that its legacy oil and gas assets were needed to fund its investments in lower-carbon energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Platform Tifin Secures $47M at $447M Valuation, Adds Hamilton Lane to Its Group of Investors

a Fintech platform using AI for wealth and asset management, has announced the closing of $47 million in Series C funding. TIFIN leverages data and investment-driven intelligence to support greater personalization for wealth management, and digital distribution for investment managers, according to a release. As stated in the announcement,...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Snap hires head of carrier partnerships to boost global growth

(Reuters) – Snap Inc said on Monday it has hired its first head of telecom carrier partnerships, as the parent company of photo messaging app Snapchat seeks to bolster its growth outside the United States. The Santa Monica, California-based company has seen steady expansion internationally after improving its app on...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Heineken to buy South Africa’s Distell and Namibian Breweries

BRUSSELS/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Heineken said on Monday it planned to buy South Africa’s Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries Ltd to form a southern Africa drinks group worth 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion). The purchase of Distell would mark a push into wine and spirits for the world’s second-largest brewer,...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry says Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock to profit from its surge - and warns this is the biggest bubble of his career

Elon Musk isn't selling Tesla stock because he's short of cash; he just wants to capitalize on the automaker's eye-watering valuation, Michael Burry tweeted on Sunday. "Let's face it. @elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn't need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA," Burry said.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy