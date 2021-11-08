Richemont shareholder sides with activist investor on poor valuation

On October 27, 2021, Third Point LLC wrote a letter to Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE: RDS/A, $45.92, Market Capitalization: $178.1 billion) ‘s Board of Directors outlining a significant value-creation opportunity at the company. Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC has taken a $750 million stake (equivalent to ~0.4% stake) and stressed that Shell would benefit from breaking into two stand-alone companies. A standalone spin-off company will comprise Shell’s Liquefied Natural Gas, Renewables, and Marketing businesses. On the other hand, the remaining company will include its legacy energy business, including the upstream, refining, and chemicals operations. The proposal (similar to a classical activist playbook) includes asset break-up and a return of incremental cash to shareholders through buyback & higher dividends. However, in response to the letter, Shell has pushed back against Third Point’s proposed break-up and defended the energy giant’s business model. Ben van Beurden (CEO) noted that its legacy oil and gas assets were needed to fund its investments in lower-carbon energy.

