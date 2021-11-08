CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Spotlight on Zynga’s ad business as Apple’s privacy update stings

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Zynga Inc’s ad revenue will be in focus when the company reports results on Monday, as investors track the impact of recent changes in Apple’s privacy policy on the “FarmVille” maker’s ability to target ads and attract gamers. Apple Inc launched its privacy update in April, making...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Apple’s Newly-Updated AirPods Pro are Already Discounted Online

Apple’s products are known for many things — aesthetics, longevity, features, quality — but one thing they’re not known for: going on sale. The company never discounts its own hardware, but the brand new AirPods Pro are $59 off at Amazon right now as part of a surprise Apple sale. That brings them down to just $189.99 — the lowest price we’re seeing at any retailer right now (for comparison: the AirPods Pro retail for $249 at Apple.com). No coupon code is required for this deal. This discount is surprising because Apple just released these updated AirPods Pro this past week....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#In Game Advertising#Reuters#Zynga Inc#Iphone#Meta Platforms Inc#Snap Inc#Companies#Ampere Analysis#Ios#Newzoo#Fyber#M A#Globaldata
Phone Arena

Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature costs social media apps nearly $10 billion in ad revenue

Back in late April of this year, Apple released iOS 14.5 which included the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature. ATT gives iOS users the opportunity to opt out of being tracked by third-party apps for the purpose of receiving targeted advertisements. Once the user agrees to opt-out of tracking, his unique IDFA code, used to track iPhone users, becomes nothing but a series of zeros making it impossible for advertisers to follow him/her across the internet or while using apps.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple’s ad-tracking blocker is costing Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat billions

Apple’s decision to stop cross-platform tracking for social media companies such as Snap, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have drastically struck their advertising businesses.The iPhone maker’s App Tracking Transparency, which it rolled out in April, forced apps to ask for permission before they tracked users to deliver personalised ads.With many users opting-out, refusing to hand over their data, it has been estimated that the four technology companies have lost 12 per cent of their revenue – the equivalent of $9.85 billion – according to the Financial Times.Snap, which owns Snapchat, lost the most proportionally due to its focus on the...
BUSINESS
brumpost.com

Facebook, Snapchat, others lost nearly US$10Bn due to Apple’s privacy update

Since Apple had taken its customer’s privacy more seriously, the company had decided to do the unthinkable which many of its customers love by the way – the app tracking feature which was turned on by default before. Now, the company requires all app developers to request users’ consent before...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Silicon Republic

Apple’s privacy changes may have cost tech giants almost $10bn in revenue

Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube have all been impacted by the iOS privacy update rolled out in April. Changes to the privacy settings on Apple’s iOS devices have reportedly cost Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube an estimated $9.85bn in revenue since being rolled out earlier this year. The changes, which...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Apple's controversial privacy policy changes have cost almost US$10 billion to social media companies

Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy that requires apps to ask for users' permission before collecting their data has cost social media companies US$9.85 billion. Social media sites including Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube were all affected. Snapchat suffered the biggest blow to its business as it lost the most percentage revenue.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Facebook's Nick Clegg says Apple privacy moves are 'commercial land grab'

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sir Nick Clegg has accused Apple of double standards, in claiming it is protecting user privacy while really abusing the power ofiOS and its dominant position in the market.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

Should Apple's New Privacy Measures Make Investors Worry About the Future of Tech Stocks?

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new privacy measures have hit some tech companies hard, and companies in the adtech space particularly have seen increased share price declines and volatility. Should investors be worried about how these privacy changes could affect key tech players over the long-term? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 22, Fool contributors Jason Hall, Toby Bordelon, and Rachel Warren share their thoughts.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Etsy CEO on Q3 earnings, post-pandemic outlook and Apple's new privacy changes

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman sits down with CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's latest third-quarter results, which beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. However, shares of the company were trading lower after the online craft seller forecasted revenue lower than what investors were expecting.
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Facebook’s Nick Clegg attacks Apple’s ATT privacy feature, again

“This is an old-fashioned commercial land grab where they are using their dominant position in one of the leading operating systems to tilt the scales in their favour. It’s absolutely not some highfalutin’, high-minded reason,” he continued. “We think this is a flagrant example of double standards.”. Knowing its digital...
INTERNET
swarthmorephoenix.com

Thoughts on Apple’s October Update

Apple Inc. held its fourth event of 2021 on Oct. 18, revealing new software and hardware installments to add to what has already been an impressive 2021 collection for the tech giant. Apple’s first event of the year was in April and showed the introduction of AirTags and improvements to the iMac, Apple TV, and models of the iPad Pro. The Worldwide Developers Conference in June marked the second event of 2021, where the company showcased a number of updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS. September marked the third event, at which Apple emphasized refreshed models of the iPhone with bonus renovations to the iPad, iPad mini, and Apple Watch. Apple’s first three events introduced AirTags and showcased a number of updates to the iMac, Apple TV, iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini, iPhone, and Apple Watch. Perhaps the most anticipated updates of the year, however, were seen during last month’s event, when the company announced revolutionary updates in the lineage of the MacBook Pro along with modest upgrades to AirPods and HomePod mini.
TECHNOLOGY
mactrast.com

Peloton Latest Firm to Say Apple’s Privacy Changes Hurting Sales

Fitness firm Peloton is the latest firm to blame Apple’s iOS 14 App Tracking Transparency privacy feature for hurting sales. Despite efforts to increase sales, including dropping the price of its smart bike, Peloton has announced a drop in its annual revenue forecast of almost $1 billion. According to Bloomberg,...
TECHNOLOGY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy