SNL Airs Bizarre Clown-Themed Abortion Skit

After two episodes to start the season that were, upon reflection, mostly duds, this season of Saturday Night Live has locked into a really good groove. New castmembers and writers have had a chance to show off their stuff, and while some of the bloated 21-person cast has been hard to find (Kate McKinnon's still MIA, Melissa Villaseñor remains woefully underused), many of the cast veterans have really shined. We got the third good SNL episode in a row this weekend with host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran, and it contained the best cold open of the season, one of the funniest sketches of the season, and one of the best Weekend Update guests of recent years.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO