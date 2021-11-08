CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

SNL Airs Bizarre Clown-Themed Abortion Skit

By Laurel Duggan
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Saturday Night Live sketch featured comedian Cecily Strong advocating for abortion rights while dressed as a clown named Goober. “I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my twenty-third birthday. Clowns have been helping each other...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Why All of These Hosts Really Left The View

Watch: Meghan McCain Would NEVER Return to "The View" Thousands of Hot Topics. Twenty-five seasons. Twenty-two hosts. One headline after another. The View dealing with host drama? Must be a day that ends in Y. ABC's long-running daytime chatfest one again finds itself at the center of controversy after former co-host Meghan McCain alleged she was "bullied" out of her job, claiming in her memoir Bad Republican that The View had a "toxic" environment that "breeds drama." (In response, an ABC spokesperson told E! News that The View fosters a "collaborative and supportive" environment.)
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

'SNL' audience groans at 'Weekend Update' jokes about Kyle Rittenhouse, Steve Bannon

"Saturday Night Live" took some risky jabs in recapping the most recent headlines in its "Weekend Update" segment. Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che kicked things off on a light enough note, joking about Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of her re-released version of "All Too Well." From there, however, the duo launched into politics with some relatively dark jokes that didn’t always land with the audience.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Daily Show' Loses Major Correspondent

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has lost one of its most beloved correspondents: comedian Jaboukie Young-White. Young-White has been a part of The Daily Show since 2018, and has since found success on other TV shows, movies and elsewhere. According to a report by Deadline, Young-White has "quietly exited" The Daily Show, with no fanfare to send him off.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Decider

Cecily Strong Thanks “All of ‘SNL’” For Supporting Clown Abortion Sketch

The actress recently took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she was drawing from personal experience in the sketch. “I didn’t tell my own wonderful and supportive mom for years and on Saturday I told live TV,” she wrote. Strong went on to say that she works with “the best people on earth,” thanking her fellow writers, and “@doylebird [for] being the first person I could text on Monday asking ‘is this an insane idea or…’ Because she’s not only a great friend she’s an amazing producer.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

Saturday Night Live Turns the Big Lie Into a Big Farce

In late October 2020, just before the election that would remove Donald Trump from office and install his Big Lie, Saturday Night Live aired a fake public-service announcement. “Do we want four more years of Donald Trump, or a fresh start with Joe Biden?” the show’s cast members asked. “Can we survive four more years of scandal, name-calling, and racial division?” But then the ad took a turn. “He’s ‘historically bad for the country,’” Alex Moffat said, using exaggerated air quotes—“but he gave us so much.” “Every single day I tell someone, ‘Can you believe what Trump just said?’” Bowen Yang admitted. The PSA was grimly revealing, as, one by one, the cast members acknowledged that Trump was both a direct threat to American democracy and, for their purposes, comedy gold. “If Donald Trump isn’t president,” they asked, “then what are we gonna talk about?”
POTUS
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Jonathan Majors’ Hosting Debut

Continuing this season of new hosts and comedic experimentation, this week’s “Saturday Night Live” saw “The Harder They Fall” star Jonathan Majors take on first-time hosting duty. And not just any first-time hosting duty, as he had to do so with Taylor Swift as the heavily-buzzed-about music guest. Host: Jonathan Majors One thing to really appreciate about this new season of “SNL,” in all of its freshness and newness, is the fact that it’s not relying on gimmicks for its opening monologues. While a scripted Q&A, a Studio 8H tour, or even the occasional musical number can be fun, the past few...
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

's 'Weekend Update' sends in a clown to make abortion real talk 'more palatable'

Everyone is talking about abortion — whether it's bad or fine, if it should be legal and under what conditions, whether offering bounties for turning in people who help a woman procure an abortion is a legitimate use of government power — but everyone is also mostly talking around abortion, Cecily Strong highlighted on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." And she made her point as "Goober the Clown, who had an abortion when she was 23."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Shapiro
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Hannah Gadsby
Person
Samantha Bee
Person
Cecily Strong
SFGate

'SNL' Skewers Ted Cruz for Anti-Big Bird Stance in 'Sesame Street' Parody

In an episode hosted by Jonathan Majors, this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open took Ted Cruz to a fictional version of Sesame Street. After Cruz spent the week attacking Big Bird on Twitter for his pro-vaccine stance, Aidy Bryant reprised her role as the Texas senator hosting a far-right version of the kids’ show called “Cruz Street.”
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Cecily Strong powerfully defends abortion rights in perfect 'SNL' Weekend Update appearance as a clown

If you're gonna talk about abortion, you gotta make it "palatable". Enter: Goober the Clown. Cecily Strong staunchly defended abortion rights on the SNL Weekend Update desk as Goober the Clown, who got an abortion at age 23. While poorly twisting balloon animals and squirting water from a flower, Strong poignantly hits on both the public perception and personal experience of clown (human) abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong slams Texas abortion law in skit

After a strong debut of a new Trump impersonator, and taking Aaron Rodgers to task for his vaccine stance, Saturday Night Live turned to comedian Cecily Strong for a shall we say, on the red clown nose defense of abortion rights while playing a character named Goober the Clown on "Weekend Update."
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Snl#Clown#Cnn#The Supreme Court
Vox

Let’s talk about Cecily Strong’s game-changing “clown abortion” skit

There’s an idea, particularly popular with some comedians, that the very point of comedy is to say the unsayable, to push boundaries and envelopes by articulating uncomfortable truths. Dave Chappelle embodied this recently in his controversial Netflix comedy special The Closer, his sixth for the streaming giant in which he (once again) takes up the question of how we should treat trans people and concludes (once again) that the answer is “none too carefully.”
TV & VIDEOS
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Kieran Culkin Tries To Cancel Cable & Goober The Clown Talks Abortion

After two episodes to start the season that were, upon reflection, mostly duds, this season of Saturday Night Live has locked into a really good groove. New castmembers and writers have had a chance to show off their stuff, and while some of the bloated 21-person cast has been hard to find (Kate McKinnon's still MIA, Melissa Villaseñor remains woefully underused), many of the cast veterans have really shined. We got the third good SNL episode in a row this weekend with host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran, and it contained the best cold open of the season, one of the funniest sketches of the season, and one of the best Weekend Update guests of recent years.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
mighty990.com

Megan Basham on SNL’s Pro-Abortion Skit: ‘Completely Over the Rails’

Megan Basham, an entertainment reporter for The Daily Wire, joined Tim and Ben on Wake Up Memphis Wednesday to talk about the pro-abortion “Saturday Night Live” skit. Cecily Strong played Goober the Clown, who had an abortion at age 23. The character nonchalantly made balloon animals while being interviewed about it.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Dionne Warwick Herself Crashes 'SNL' Talk Show Skit, Sings 'What the World Needs Now Is Love': Watch

Saturday Night Live viewers may have found themselves doing a double take during the Nov. 6 episode of the long-running NBC comedy series. For nearly a year, SNL cast member Ego Nwodim has been impersonating iconic singer Dionne Warwick in a hilarious recurring talk show-themed sketch in which she grills celebrities with out-of-the-blue questions reminiscent of her witty tweets.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL: Taylor Swift joins Pete Davidson in musical skit about ‘three sad virgins’

Taylor Swift joined Pete Davidson in a musical skit on Saturday Night Live’s newest episode.The singer was featured as the evening’s musical guest, having just released her record-breaking album Red (Taylor's Version).As part of the skit, Davidson, playing a version of himself, pretended to be working on an SNL sketch with three of his friends and colleagues – Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy of Please Don’t Destroy, a comedy group that has recently joined the sketch show.The skit began with the four men collaborating on a rap song, with Davidson inevitably dubbing the trio “three sad virgins” despite...
MUSIC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy