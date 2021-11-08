CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Biden Administration ‘Hopes’ Gas Doesn’t Reach $4 A Gallon, Energy Secretary Says

By The Daily Caller News Foundation
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration hopes the price of gasoline won’t reach $4 per gallon, but Americans should expect higher energy costs, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said. “We certainly hope not,” Granholm said when asked if the price at the pump would surpass that threshold, during a CNN interview Sunday. Granholm...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Biden advisers say pandemic, not policies, fueling inflation

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's economic advisers defended his policies on Sunday amid rising inflation that they said was a global issue related to the COVID-19 pandemic, not a result of the administration's programs. U.S. consumer prices last week posted their biggest annual gain in 31...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WABE

Gasoline prices are surging. Can Biden actually do something about it?

You probably don’t need a news report to tell you that gasoline prices have been surging. Prices are at a seven-year high, up more than a dollar from a year ago. Rising energy costs, including gasoline as well as natural gas and coal, are a major driver of high inflation. That’s putting pressure on household budgets and creating a major political problem for the Biden administration.
BUSINESS
@JohnLocke

Biden’s Role in Rising Fuel Costs

James Bovard writes for the New York Post about the likely impact of the president’s policies on voters’ pocketbooks. One year ago, President-elect Joe Biden warned that Americans would have a “very dark winter” because of COVID. Now that he is president, Biden may give Americans a Valley Forge winter — a season that could be both brutally cold and bitterly expensive. That could produce a political disaster that surpasses all of Biden’s previous bungling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Energy Independence#Americans#Cnn#Middle Eastern#Eia
Madison County Record

Davis Urges President Biden to Address Supply Chain Crisis, Drop Reckless Tax-and-spending Plan

IL U.S. House District 13 - Rodney Davis issued the following announcement on Nov. 8. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) and House Republicans are urging President Biden to drop his reckless, multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spending spree and instead address the supply chain crisis our country currently faces. From the House Republican letter...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
95.3 MNC

Refiners Betting on Support from Biden

U.S. oil refiners are upping the ante in the battle over biofuels in an attempt to win support from the Biden administration. Reuters says they’re making moves in the biofuel credit market that may end up forcing them to close plants and fire workers if the president doesn’t bail them out from Renewable Fuel Standard requirements.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

From crab balls to cars, Biden's hometown feels inflation pinch

A pizzeria in President Joe Biden's hometown Wilmington recently took sparkling water off the menu because it got so pricey managers figured no one would buy it. At the car dealership that Biden's presidential motorcade occasionally passes when he comes to town, sales people have had trouble keeping new vehicles in stock, while prices for their used models have climbed ever higher in recent months. "Each day is a new day. We're not really sure what's going to happen in the business or in the economy when we wake up in the morning," said Jim Ursomarso, vice president of Union Park Automotive. The wave of inflation that's swept the United States this year as Covid-19 vaccines have helped businesses reopen and consumers spend has spared no part of the country -- not even Wilmington, the city that has provided a backdrop for much of Biden's political career.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Marketmind: I fought the Fed and the Fed won

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus. ‘Don’t fight the Fed’, goes the old saying. Investors tempted to challenge the U.S. Federal Reserve’s narrative on transitory inflation might want to read Russell Clark’s final letter to investors while listening to the rock anthem ‘I fought the law’. After...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Energy Industry Strikes Back At Democrats' Oil Export Ban Proposal

Energy industry insiders have slammed a proposal by a group of Democratic Senators to ban U.S. oil exports in a bid to rein in retail fuel prices. "That proposal does absolutely nothing to alleviate higher prices or to make prices lower than in any sort of relative sense," petroleum economist Karr Ingham from the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers and creator of the Texas Petroleum Index told Fox News.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

62K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy