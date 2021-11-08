CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Mariah Carey's 'Fall In Love at Christmas' video, featuring her children

GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tR5TL_0cqEPUyq00

Snow? Check. Christmas tree? Check. Mariah Carey in a glamorous gown, hitting those high notes and singing with a gospel choir? Check.

"Fall In Love at Christmas" is Carey's latest seasonal offering: A single and video featuring her performing with Khalid and gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

The song starts out as an R&B love ballad, as Carey and Khalid croon to each other in "The Butterfly Lounge" -- a room decked with Christmas decorations and framed platinum albums -- and outdoors in the snow.

MORE: Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey smashes a pumpkin and declares 'It's time!' in new video

The singer's twins Monroe and Moroccan put in an appearance, as does one of her dogs.

But then Franklin, who's been playing piano in the background, suddenly brings out a gospel choir and takes us to church, as the song switches from being about falling in love with someone at Christmas, to being about finding "love for all mankind" this holiday season, because "we all need grace to heal our troubled minds."

MORE: Mariah Carey shares #WipeItDown challenge video for anniversary of 'Obsessed' music video

Carey, Khalid and Franklin will perform the song together on Carey's upcoming AppleTV+ special "Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues," debuting in December.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Reveals His Favorite ‘Baby Mama’ & It’s Not Mariah Carey — Watch

Nick Cannon sat down with Andy Cohen for an in-depth interview on his talk show and they answered some pretty tough questions during an epic game of ‘Plead the Fifth.’. Nick Cannon, 41, hinted that there may more children of his in the future during his latest interview with Andy Cohen, 53, The actor, who is already a dad of seven children he shares with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, sat down with the Watch What Happens Live host on his own talk show on Nov. 10 and ended up revealing that his favorite “baby mama” is “yet to come” during a fun game of “Plead the Fifth.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kirk Franklin
Rolling Stone

November? Mariah Carey Doesn’t Know Her, Teases Christmas Special

Christmas is coming (checks notes) extremely early this year with the announcement of Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, out this December on Apple TV+. The special follows last year’s show. The special will include a new Christmas song, courtesy of Carey, of course, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” which also features Khalid and Kirk Franklin. That track drops Friday. Carey also executive-produced by Carey alongside Joseph Kahn, who directed the special. The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas teased the special early Monday with a clip smashing an array of Jack-O-Lanterns reading “It’s Not Time” with a candy cane bat. The video alludesseemed to be...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mariah Carey partners with McDonald's on Christmas 'Mariah Menu'

Mariah Carey has joined forces with McDonald's on a special 'Mariah Menu', available at the fast food giant next month. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You' singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the collaboration, writing that "this holiday season", customers are "not getting the Mariah meal... you're getting a whole menu!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Falling In Love#Christmas Tree#Moroccan#Obsessed
Billboard

Michael Jackson to Mariah Carey: Halloween & Christmas Music Dress Up Global Charts

"Thriller" and "All I Want for Christmas Is You" surge as music segues from scary to merry. How quickly a year goes by. Michael Jackson's "Thriller" leads a rush of Halloween songs on the Nov. 13-dated Billboard Global 200 at No. 28, just as the holiday music season begins to jingle with the re-entry of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at No. 105.
MUSIC
NPR

Mariah Carey (feat. Khalid & Kirk Franklin), 'Fall in Love at Christmas'

Lambs, our Christmas queen has blessed us again. Mariah Carey has given unto us two Christmas albums, a holiday special and, of course, the eternal classic "All I Want for Christmas is You," but never a snowflaked slow jam. "Fall in Love at Christmas" is a carol for grown folks several seasons into their love and the kind of sumptuous torch song that Carey hasn't sung in a minute. She delivers topline melody and sinuous runs in classic Carey form, and Khalid turns out to be a great duet partner: The 23-year-old R&B singer knows no one can outdo Carey, so his harmonies add just the right amount of tinsel. But recognizing that lovers long into a relationship gotta balance romance with the little ones, "Fall in Love at Christmas" cleverly turns on a dime to a full-on Kirk Franklin stomp, as Carey's melisma decorates the gospel rave-up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parsons Sun

Mariah Carey to launch Christmas collection

Mariah Carey is launching a Christmas collection at Target and Walmart. The 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker - who is often dubbed the Queen of Christmas - has announced a festive line, including dog jumpers, baubles, socks, blankets, stockings, and more. The 'Hero' hitmaker tweeted: "I’m not...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon, Father Of 7, Explains Why He ‘Raised His Hand’ After Saweetie Says She ‘Wants Babies’

Nick Cannon playfully responded to one of Saweetie’s tweets, where she said that she wanted to have kids, but the comedian said he was misunderstood!. Nick Cannon was just messing around when he responded to Saweetie’s tweet where she said she wanted babies! The 41-year-old comedian and father of seven explained that it was just a bit of fun, when he shared a series of emojis, including one where he had a hand raised, to the 28-year-old rapper’s tweet. He explained that it was just a joke during the Monday November 8 episode of his talk show!
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy