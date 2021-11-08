CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teach Them Diligently Resolves ADA Complaint By Providing Interpreting Services For The Deaf At Its Conventions

By Jeff Tims
 6 days ago
NASHVILLE – In response to a civil rights complaint received by this Office, Teach Them Diligently (TTD), a Christian-based home school resource community of Greenville, South Carolina, addressed the interpreting needs of deaf attendees at its Christian homeschool convention in Nashville, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle...

