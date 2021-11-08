CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UniCredit CEO says July terms for MPS deal needed to reassure market

By Reuters
 6 days ago
MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit set strict terms in July for a potential merger with Monte dei Paschi to reassure investors in relation to a deal that could be perceived by markets as being forced onto the bank by politics, CEO Andrea Orcel said. Addressing a parliamentary hearing...

