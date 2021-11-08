WDHN Daytime LIVE at National Peanut Festival: What’s going on tonight?

One of the biggest events of the year in southeast Alabama is wrapping up this weekend in Dothan as the National Peanut Festival concludes its 10-day run. The Dothan Eagle reports the festival parade was set for Saturday morning after a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parade-goers lining the route have a chance to pick up all the peanuts they can carry. Gates will be open until midnight with a demolition derby, live music and fireworks.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday evening, gates will open for the 77th National Peanut Festival. The planning for the festival started last year but the groundwork has been taking place for at least a week now. “It’s looking good rides are in place, concessions are busy setting everything, food deliveries...
Reithoffer Shows added some new rides to the midway for Dothan’s 77th National Peanut Festival that its president boasts will be the biggest and best ever. The traveling midway will have the most rides the fair has ever seen, according to Rick Reithoffer, owner and operator of Reithoffer Shows. Reithoffer...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival will open Friday, November 5 and run until November 14. And there is a lot of entertainment planned throughout the entire festival. The headlining concerts at the All Metal Amphitheater will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, Sunday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov....
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. Perhaps, the United States Postal Service coined that motto, but it has certainly applied to the Brundidge Historical Society’s Peanut Butter Festival. For 28 years, neither rain nor …. had brought a halt to the Peanut Butter Festival’s harvest and heritage celebration.
We’re days away from the start of the national peanut festival! Already the fairgrounds are packed with people. Vendors were let in this morning to start setting up. The festival is an event they’ve planned for the past year. And for organizers behind one the biggest tourism events in south Alabama, the next four days are all about ensuring it’s success.
A repurposed cement truck paved the route with shelled peanuts as thousands of spectators gathered Saturday for the National Peanut Festival Parade. The “Nuttin’ But Fun in 2021” parade began at 9:30 a.m. and marked the festival’s 77th observance after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bands, floats,...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ever wanted to experience what welding is like, but need more of a soft introduction?. The American Welding Society has parked their “Virtual Reality Welding Lab” on the fairgrounds. Every day they will be giving out a $1,000 scholarship!. Those who try their hand at the...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Every November, Dothan hosts the national peanut festival for ten days which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from surrounding areas and even across the country to the Peanut Capital of the World. “We wanna showcase our community to people to people who are just coming...
DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — One of the biggest events of the year in southeast Alabama is wrapping up this weekend in Dothan as the National Peanut Festival concludes its 10-day run. The Dothan Eagle reports the festival parade was set for Saturday morning after a one-year absence due to the...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The National Peanut Festival parade marched through downtown Dothan as the grand finale to the country’s largest peanut festival. West Main Street resounded with sounds of cheers and laughter Saturday morning, all with excitement for the National Peanut Festival Parade. All week long people from near...
DOTHAN — Jessica VanAnda had never tried her hand at the National Peanut Festival recipe contest. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Church at the Crossing has been a staple vendor at the National Peanut Festival for several years now. They are known for their unique dishes and higher quality food that you don’t always expect at a fair. But instead of using the money they raise for their own pockets, the Church at the Crossing utilizes its funds for a better cause.
Living Oklahoma host, Malcolm Tubbs, shares more events happening across the metro. Grand Casino Hotel & Resort sponsored Living Oklahoma’s “What’s Going On?” segment. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Most fairgoers attend the 10 day festival for the rides and food, but the National Peanut Festival is based on agricultural events. The festival gives fairgoers a taste of it with livestock events such as pig shows, goat shows, and even a petting zoo at times.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News 4 crew is working around the clock to get our tent set up and ready for you! Throughout the festival, we’ll host live shows, do meet-and-greets and give away prizes. Plus there are several new features you’ll want to check out. Robby Thomas, News...
Celebrating the peanut - it's that time of year again. The 77th National Peanut Festival opens on Friday at 4 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. The official ribbon cutting is scheduled at 5 p.m. There's a lot of anticipation for this year's festival, which was canceled...
Comments / 0