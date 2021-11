It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the clock is ticking as we get closer and closer to Christmas Day. For those who love to celebrate the approaching holiday all season long, the most fun thing to do is to buy an advent calendar. Why? Each day, you can take a moment to recognize that you're one day closer to the joy and comforts of Christmas by enjoying a small treat. The advent calendar, which was introduced in the U.S. after World War II and has only grown in popularity since, now comes in many shapes and sizes and may include a piece of chocolate, candy, cheese, art, or another joy-sparking item to commemorate every day of the season (via Vox).

