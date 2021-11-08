St. Thomas Resident Sentenced for Possessing Marijuana

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MARTIN ALAMEDA-PINEDA, age 37, of Mexico, was sentenced on November 3, 2021 to 180 months in prison for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine into the Eastern District of Louisiana from Texas, while armed with a firearm. ALAMEDA-PINEDA was also sentenced to five (5) years of supervised release following imprisonment and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Earlier this year ALAMEDA-PINEDA pled guilty as charged to a three-count indictment that was pending against him. He was charged in Count 1 with possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)A); Count 2 with possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c); and charged in Count 3 with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(5)(A).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO