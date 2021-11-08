CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Thomas Resident Sentenced for Possessing Marijuana

By Jeff Tims
 6 days ago
St. Thomas, USVI – United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced today that Tashawn T.A. Warner, 24, resident of St. Thomas, V.I., was sentenced to time served in prison for possession of marijuana. The Court also ordered the forfeiture of his vehicle. According to court documents, on December 11,...

