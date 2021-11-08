Cleaning Touchscreens

Ever wish you had a portable washing machine? The Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner is the smallest sanitizing tool on the market and will instantly make your life easier. This ultrasonic cleaner is the latest innovation in cleaning technology. It uses ultrasonic vibrations to disinfect, sterilize and thoroughly clean a variety of items. With 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second, this tool eliminates 99.9% of dirt and bacteria in just one wash. It’s extremely gentle with delicate items such as jewelry, eyeglasses, and trinkets. Eliminate contaminants in food, baby bottles, laundry, silverware, etc. If it can be immersed in water, you can clean it! The sanitation opportunities are endless!
Comments / 0