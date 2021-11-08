REBEL Cast Ep102: High-Dose Buprenorphine Induction in the Emergency Department for Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

For nearly two years, we have understandably had our focus on mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and less attention has been given to the worsening epidemic of opioid misuse and the associated rise in deaths. While the majority of deaths have occurred among adults, a notable percentage of people dealing with opioid misuse first used opioids prior to adulthood. For many children, the first opioid exposure follows an emergency department (ED) visit for a fracture. It should be noted that approximately 80% of current heroin users first started with prescription opioids suggesting that physicians have played a role in the current epidemic.1.

