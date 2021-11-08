CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

REBEL Cast Ep102: High-Dose Buprenorphine Induction in the Emergency Department for Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

rebelem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article Buprenorphine and buprenorphine-containing medications are being used in emergency departments for treatment of patients with opioid use disorder (1). Buprenorphine is a high-affinity partial agonist of the μ-opioid receptor. Buprenorphine has a higher affinity for the μ-opioid receptor than full agonists such as heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, and methadone. Thus, if...

rebelem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psychiatric Times

Risk of Overdose with Antipsychotic and Opioid Co-Prescription

Unintentional overdose with antipsychotics plus opioids. Researchers performed a population-based cohort study of the risk of overdose associated with co-prescription of antipsychotics and opioids. RESEARCH UPDATE. Case Vignette. “Ms Rose” is a 63-year-old African-American female with schizoaffective disorder. Her psychotic disorder has been stable on ziprasidone, venlafaxine, and zolpidem as...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Andrew Cook, MD, Discussed Outcomes with Gabapentin vs Opioids to Prevent Treatment-Related Pain in Oropharyngeal Cancer

CancerNetwork® sat down with Andrew Cook, MD, at the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology to discuss outcomes with gabapentin compared with opioids for increasing quality of life and decreasing treatment-related pain in oropharyngeal cancer. At the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology, CancerNetwork® spoke with Andrew Cook, MD, a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

Few Patients Prescribed Buprenorphine for Opioid Addiction Misuse This Treatment

Misuse of the anti-addiction drug buprenorphine is becoming less common as a growing number of U.S. patients who need this medication receive it to treat opioid use disorder, according to a study published in October 2021 in JAMA Network Open. For the study, researchers examined data on 214,505 adults who...
HEALTH
MedCity News

Strategies for managing opioid use in elderly patients

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s easy for anyone to forget that there are other large-scale epidemics going on in the world. In the U.S. especially, the opioid crisis rages on despite being all but forgotten by the public. According to the CDC, drug overdose deaths were up a grim 30.9% year over year during 2020, with a significant portion of the 94,134 deaths caused by opioids.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Emergency Departments#Emergency Medicine#Fda
pharmacytimes.com

Monitor Patients for Opioid-Induced Adverse Drug Events

Use lowest effective dosages to prevent constipation, sedation, respiratory depression, and more. Because opioids have no analgesic ceiling, they are the most powerful tool for managing acute and chronic pain. Over the past few decades, the number of prescriptions for opioids has increased substantially worldwide. In 2017, more than 191 million opioid prescriptions were dispensed to Americans.1 That same year, more than 47,000 deaths occurred as a result of opioid overdose.2 More than 50% of hospitalized patients receive opioids at some point during their stay. In addition, more than 95% of surgical patients receive opioids.3.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Spokesman-Review

When COVID-19 pandemic hit, opioid treatment changed – but not to patients’ detriment

If you want to begin treatment in Eastern Washington for opioid addiction using methadone, the oldest and most proven medication for such treatment, your options are limited. A recent Washington State University study found that loosening of the restrictions for patients to take medicine home during the COVID-19 pandemic did not lead to more overdoses.
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

Non-Opioid Compound Developed That Provides Innovative Pain Relief

Researchers targeted a common sodium ion channel to reverse pain, with positive results that could lead to a non-addictive solution to treat pain. Researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences are closer to developing a safe and effective non-opioid pain reliever after a study showed that a new compound they created reduces the sensation of pain by regulating a biological channel linked to pain.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Phramalive.com

Psychedelic Drug Headed to Pivotal Trial in Treatment-Resistant Depression

Mental healthcare firm COMPASS Pathways has revealed positive topline results from its Phase IIB clinical trial on the use of COMP360 psilocybin to address treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The drug reportedly demonstrated significant improvement in patients at its highest dose of 25 mg, particularly in reducing the severity of depressive symptoms...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Studies Support Cariprazine as Adjunctive Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

Cariprazine demonstrated a statistically significant change from baseline in the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) at 6 weeks, according to the top-line results of Study 3111-301-001. The phase 3 clinical trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of cariprazine as an adjunctive treatment for these patients.
HEALTH
American Academy of Pediatrics

An Effective Approach to Improve Opioid Prescribing Practices in the Emergency Department

For nearly two years, we have understandably had our focus on mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and less attention has been given to the worsening epidemic of opioid misuse and the associated rise in deaths. While the majority of deaths have occurred among adults, a notable percentage of people dealing with opioid misuse first used opioids prior to adulthood. For many children, the first opioid exposure follows an emergency department (ED) visit for a fracture. It should be noted that approximately 80% of current heroin users first started with prescription opioids suggesting that physicians have played a role in the current epidemic.1.
HEALTH
23andme.com

Understanding Opioid Use Disorder

The opioid crisis presents a public health emergency without clear solutions. One key to unraveling the problem is understanding not just the causes of addiction, but understanding the steps taken leading people toward addiction. A new genetic study by a team of scientists at UC San Diego School of Medicine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Psychiatric Times

New Treatment Option for ADHD: Unique Pharmacokinetic Profile and Range of Dosing Options

The FDA has approved Dyanavel XR, extended release once-daily tablets for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Tris Pharma’s Dyanavel XR (amphetamine), extended release once-daily tablets for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients aged 6 years and older. “The Dyanavel XR...
HEALTH
KATV

UAMS creating app to fight opioid use disorder

A new app is in the works to help Arkansans suffering from opioid use disorder. It’s an epidemic in the state that Governor Asa Hutchinson has called one of the state’s greatest challenges. According to Arkansas Take Back, Arkansas is #2 in the nation for overprescribing opioid medications at 111.6...
CELL PHONES
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
raleighmag.com

Herbal Heroin?

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy