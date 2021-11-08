REBEL Cast Ep102: High-Dose Buprenorphine Induction in the Emergency Department for Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder
Buprenorphine and buprenorphine-containing medications are being used in emergency departments for treatment of patients with opioid use disorder (1). Buprenorphine is a high-affinity partial agonist of the μ-opioid receptor. Buprenorphine has a higher affinity for the μ-opioid receptor than full agonists such as heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, and methadone. Thus, if...rebelem.com
Comments / 0