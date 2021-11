In an unexpected move, AMD this week published detailed performance numbers of its Instinct MI250 accelerator compared to Nvidia's A100 compute GPU. AMD's card predictably outperformed Nvidia's board in all cases by two or three times. But while it is not uncommon for hardware companies to demonstrate their advantages, detailed performance numbers versus competition are rarely published on official websites. When they do it, it usually means one thing: very high confidence in its products.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO