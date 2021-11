Melissa Roach pays $120 per month for internet at her home in Saint Louis County, Minnesota — and it is not always reliable. Amid the pandemic, her family had been scheduling time to be on the computer for it to work. And the best time to upload photos? The middle of the night. Her family’s best solution for reliable internet is running a new line up the driveway. That cost: $8,000.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO