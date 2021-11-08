Newbury on Webber’s radar for Indefatigable

Paul Webber has a Newbury date pencilled in for his high-quality staying hurdler Indefatigable

The eight-year-old was last seen winning the Grade Two West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby, starting at 5-1 and crossing the line two and three-quarter lengths ahead of Dan Skelton’s Proschema, with 11-4 favourite Paisley Park back in third.

Webber reports the mare to be faring well following the victory and is now considering another Grade Two contest in the shape of the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on November 26 – where she could clash again with Paisley Park.

“She’s back and doing a couple of canters,” he said.

“We’re keeping our eye on the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle on the Friday of the Newbury meeting.

“She’s in great form, though the handicapper didn’t move her so maybe he feels like other horses in the race weren’t at their optimum.

“Not that a handicap mark will make a great deal of difference to where she runs, it’s interesting that he took the view that it was just an OK race, but we were obviously thrilled with her.

“She’ll get a 6lb penalty at Newbury but she’s just going to have to face that.”

The Wetherby performance followed a winning run on the Flat, with the mare successful on her debut under the other code when triumphing over a mile and a half at Pontefract in early October.

Another Flat run could be on the cards for Indefatigable should the ground become too soft for a tilt at the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December, after which the mare would become eligible for handicap contests on the level.

“I’d imagine it would be too soft by the time Ascot comes around for the Long Walk, in which case we might keep her ticking over on the all-weather,” said Webber.

“There’s a conditions race at Newcastle on the December 10 which would then give her a Flat handicap mark, so that might be an option if plans have to change due to the weather.”

When conditions improve in the new year, Webber will have options in both the mares’ and stayers’ hurdles at all the big spring festivals, with a summer target of the two-mile-three-furlong Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June.

“That’s the hope and that’s what we dream of,” he said of the plan.

“She’s a late-developing filly so we hope we might have a few more seasons with her as well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox