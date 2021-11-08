CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Newbury on Webber’s radar for Indefatigable

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2N3I_0cqEMj5o00

Paul Webber has a Newbury date pencilled in for his high-quality staying hurdler Indefatigable

The eight-year-old was last seen winning the Grade Two West Yorkshire Hurdle at Wetherby, starting at 5-1 and crossing the line two and three-quarter lengths ahead of Dan Skelton’s Proschema, with 11-4 favourite Paisley Park back in third.

Webber reports the mare to be faring well following the victory and is now considering another Grade Two contest in the shape of the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on November 26 – where she could clash again with Paisley Park.

“She’s back and doing a couple of canters,” he said.

“We’re keeping our eye on the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle on the Friday of the Newbury meeting.

“She’s in great form, though the handicapper didn’t move her so maybe he feels like other horses in the race weren’t at their optimum.

“Not that a handicap mark will make a great deal of difference to where she runs, it’s interesting that he took the view that it was just an OK race, but we were obviously thrilled with her.

“She’ll get a 6lb penalty at Newbury but she’s just going to have to face that.”

The Wetherby performance followed a winning run on the Flat, with the mare successful on her debut under the other code when triumphing over a mile and a half at Pontefract in early October.

Another Flat run could be on the cards for Indefatigable should the ground become too soft for a tilt at the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December, after which the mare would become eligible for handicap contests on the level.

“I’d imagine it would be too soft by the time Ascot comes around for the Long Walk, in which case we might keep her ticking over on the all-weather,” said Webber.

“There’s a conditions race at Newcastle on the December 10 which would then give her a Flat handicap mark, so that might be an option if plans have to change due to the weather.”

When conditions improve in the new year, Webber will have options in both the mares’ and stayers’ hurdles at all the big spring festivals, with a summer target of the two-mile-three-furlong Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June.

“That’s the hope and that’s what we dream of,” he said of the plan.

“She’s a late-developing filly so we hope we might have a few more seasons with her as well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cloth Cap on course to defend Newbury crown

Jonjo O’Neill was encouraged by Cloth Cap’s return to action at Cheltenham – and all roads now lead back to Newbury and a defence of his Ladbrokes Trophy title. The nine-year-old was sent off 11-2 favourite to give the late Trevor Hemmings a fourth Grand National in April – but it was discovered he had a respiratory problem there, and Tom Scudamore pulled him up.
SPORTS
newschain

Next stop Newbury and cheekpieces for Paisley Park

A decision on whether Paisley Park could pursue a career over fences will be delayed until after he is fitted with cheekpieces in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury later this month. A novice chasing campaign was mooted for the 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle hero earlier in the year, but connections...
SPORTS
newschain

Bristol De Mai seeking to emulate Kauto Star as four-time Betfair Chase winner

Nigel Twiston-Davies has Bristol De Mai perfectly tuned ahead of his bid for a fourth Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday. The grey has been a dominant force in the race for the past four seasons, scoring back to back wins in 2017 and 2018 before retaining his title last year following a second-placed finish behind Lostintranslation in 2020.
SPORTS
newschain

Nicholls has high hopes for new recruit Lalor

Paul Nicholls believes there is more still to come from Lalor after his excellent debut for the Ditcheat yard on Saturday. Formerly with Kayley Woollacott, for whom he won a Grade One novice hurdle and a Grade Two novice chase, the nine-year-old was beaten only by Midnight Shadow and Protektorat in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newbury#Radar#Weather#Flat
newschain

Murphy in no hurry to settle on Impervious target

Colm Murphy is keeping his options open for Impervious after the five-year-old took her unbeaten record to three at Down Royal last month. She added a Grade Three contest there to her earlier wins at Cork and Listowel, to give Murphy plenty of choice for her next start. The County...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

I was on the wrong path, woman who joined IS tells documentary

The first woman found guilty in the UK of joining so-called Islamic State has said she should have gone on holiday to Turkey instead. Tareena Shakil made the admission in a new documentary for ITV called Tareena: Return From Isis. Shakil joined IS after travelling to Syria in 2014 with...
U.K.
The Independent

Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley announces retirement

Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley has announced his retirement at the age of 34.Ledley, who made 77 appearances between 2005 and 2018, is Wales’ eighth-most capped player and played every game as the Dragons reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016.He made nearly 550 career appearances in a 17-year senior career at CardiffCelticCrystal Palace Derby, Charlton Newcastle Jets and Newport, scoring 69 goals.Ledley helped Cardiff to the 2008 FA Cup final and 2010 Championship play-off final before moving to Celtic, where he won three Scottish league titles and a Scottish Cup.“I’ve had an amazing and wonderful journey but today...
SPORTS
newschain

Lewis Hamilton produces brilliant display to win Brazilian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton reignited his bid for a record-breaking eighth world championship after taking a brilliant victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Hamilton started 10th after a series of penalties, but on an extraordinary afternoon in Sao Paulo he fought his way past rival Max Verstappen with just 12 laps left following a ding-dong battle in the race of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

MPs to vote on motion to rescind controversial reforms that sparked sleaze row

MPs are set to vote on whether to scrap the controversial standards reforms that sparked Westminster’s sleaze row. A motion to rescind the so-called Leadsom amendment, which looked to establish a review of the MPs standards investigation process and delay Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules, has been tabled by Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg for Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

What became of the Lisbon Lions?

Bertie Auld one of Celtic’s revered Lisbon Lions has died at the age of 83. Jock Stein’s side beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the Estadio Nacional in the Portuguese capital in 1967 to become the first British team to win the European Cup. Here, the PA news agency remembers the...
SOCCER
newschain

Manager Roberto Mancini urges Italy to play without anxiety

Roberto Mancini tried to dismiss Northern Ireland’s attempts to put pressure on Italy ahead of Monday’s must-win World Cup qualifier but admitted anxiety had played a role in his side dropping points against Switzerland last week. The European champions head to Windsor Park needing a win to be sure of...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy