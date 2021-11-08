CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs want long-term deal with Collin Sexton

The Cavaliers remain interested in a long-term deal with guard Collin Sexton next summer after failing to agree on a rookie extension prior to the season. Sources said Sexton sought a four-year deal in the $100 million range, but the Cavaliers wanted a fifth year on any agreement. Cleveland has revamped its roster, adding Evan Mobley, Ricky Rubio and Markkanen, and currently is in the midst of a strong 7-3 start in the Eastern Conference. Sexton’s role has changed with additional talent around him, and the lack of an extension provides both sides with the opportunity to evaluate the situation. Sexton is averaging 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists so far this season.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Collin Sexton will be evaluated further on Monday in Cleveland. A source tells @clevelanddotcom that he bumped knees with Jarrett Allen and felt discomfort after.

cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/c…11:07 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff did not have an update on Collin Sexton’s knee injury in his postgame press conference. – 9:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Uh-oh, a fan is loudly calling Terry Rozier trash tonight…last time that happened in Staples Center, Collin Sexton went off against the Clippers. – 9:13 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

cleveland is 7-4, against a legit schedule, with two garland absences baked in, having yet to get the best version of sexton or a (healthy) markkanen. that’s genuinely impressive. – 8:23 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Collin Sexton has a left knee injury and will not return tonight, Cavaliers say. – 7:37 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Ricky Rubio, stepping in for the injured Collin Sexton, has helped Cleveland storm out of the locker room at the start of the third quarter. Rubio up to 17 points on the night. Has canned back-to-back 3-pointers. – 7:26 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Per #Cavs, Collin Sexton suffered a left knee injury tonight against the #Knicks and will not return – 7:22 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

#Cavs injury update: Collin Sexton is out with a left knee injury; will not return tonight. – 7:21 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury and will not return tonight. – 7:20 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury, and will not return tonight. – 7:20 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Good one shaping up in New York – Knicks up, 57-56, at H; CLE, 46%FG, 6-18 3pFG, 17asst on 22FGM; 7 ties, 13 lead-changes so far; Mobley, team-hi 12pts, 5-7FG, 3reb, stl; Rubio, 11pts, 4-8FG, 2-2 3ptFG; Rubio, Sexton (8pts), Garland (7pts) – 4asst apiece. pic.twitter.com/0HfhmbuwsQ7:12 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6yYE_0cqEMR9c00

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Cavaliers 30-29.

• Fournier 11 pts

• Barrett 6 pts

• Randle 5-4-4

• Sexton 8 pts, 3 asts

• Rubio 6 pts, 3 asts – 6:33 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starting five stays the same for the third consecutive game: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:51 PM

Chris Fedor: Multiple sources tell @clevelanddotcom that #Cavs Collin Sexton’s side initially hoped for a contract in the $100M range. But they were never stuck on that number. They were open & willing to finalize a lesser deal. Now it’s time to move forward. Together -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 19, 2021

Chris Fedor: #Cavs and shooting guard Collin Sexton do not have an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension and he’ll become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, sources tell @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 18, 2021

Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on the importance of a long-term extension with Collin Sexton: “We’ve put a lot into Collin, working with him. We believe in him. Would love to have him here as part of what we’re doing” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 18, 2021

Yardbarker

Collin Sexton demanded a crazy amount of cash from the Cavaliers?

Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers failed to come to terms on a rookie contract extension this offseason. After a summer of chatter about the organization’s desire to trade him, few were shocked. As it turns out, however, both sides actually came much closer to a deal than anyone realized.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Collin Sexton to miss significant time

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. Source: Twitter @wojespn. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade...
NBA
Darius Garland
Jarrett Allen
Terry Rozier
Dean Wade
Evan Mobley
Collin Sexton
Ricky Rubio
Yardbarker

Mobley-Allen frontcourt gives Cavs unique long-term advantage

As the rest of the NBA continues trying to zig into the small-ball revolution put into place five years ago by the Golden State Warriors, another organization is zagging in an entirely different direction. So far, the results look spectacular for long-term success. The Cleveland Cavaliers have built a solid...
NBA
Independent

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has torn meniscus in left knee

The Cavaliers will be without Collin Sexton for the foreseeable future. Sexton left Sunday's 126-109 victory over the New York Knicks with an injury to his left knee. The team announced on Monday that an MRI revealed a torn meniscus. Sexton will be further evaluated to determine the next steps....
NBA
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers G Collin Sexton out indefinitely with meniscus tear

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from Oct. 25, 2021. As the Cleveland Cavaliers look to build on their 7-4 start to the 2021-22 season, they'll be without their leading scorer. On Monday, the Cavs announced that guard Collin Sexton will be out indefinitely after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee.
NBA
AL.com

Knee injury sidelines Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has a torn meniscus in his left knee, and the NBA team does not have a timetable for the Alabama standout’s return. Sexton sustained the injury on Sunday during the Cavaliers’ 126-109 victory over the New York Knicks. MORE BASKETBALL:. · ALABAMA ROOTS: 11 PLAYERS...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs guard Collin Sexton’s status after suffering knee injury vs. Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed themselves at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, with Ricky Rubio going for a career-high 37 points on eight 3-pointers and Evan Mobley dominating all over the court in an impressive 126-109 victory. There was one downer, though, as guard Collin Sexton suffered a knee injury and didn’t play in the second half.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Cavs' Collin Sexton's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn Meniscus; Return Timeline TBD

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton is out indefinitely after suffering a torn meniscus. Sexton is averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 assists this season while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from deep. The 22-year-old was quite durable in his first three seasons, missing just 12 games...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 3 players who should replace the injured Collin Sexton

Cavs’ guard Collin Sexton is down with a torn meniscus in his knee. The Cavs saw an unfortunate sight on Sunday against the Knicks when Collin Sexton went down with an injury. A follow-up report claims that Sexton tore the meniscus in his knee and will be sidelined indefinitely for the foreseeable future as he recovers. Thankfully for Sexton, a torn meniscus is far from the worst injury he could suffer and he should return mostly to full strength.
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks
Los Angeles Clippers
FanSided

Cavs: Ricky Rubio will be all the more crucial with Collin Sexton out

The Cleveland Cavaliers got some unfortunate news on Monday afternoon when it was known that guard Collin Sexton has a torn meniscus after suffering that left knee injury against the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Cavs remain interested in a long-term deal with Collin Sexton next summer. Sexton sought...
NBA
Fear The Sword

Why the loss of Collin Sexton isn't as big as you think

The suddenly upstart Cleveland Cavaliers underwent a setback to their promising 2021-22 campaign, as news broke on Monday afternoon that starting guard Collin Sexton suffered a potential season-ending injury. It's hard not to feel for Young Bull, a tireless worker who has gradually smoothed out his game to fit into...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Collin Sexton suffers left meniscus tear

Collin Sexton has torn his left meniscus after leaving last night's Knick game with a knee injury. It is unknown what Sexton's timetable for return will be and he will undergo more testing, but he is expected to be out for an extended period of time. Sexton was having a...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Cavs Notes: Rubio, Mobley, Sexton, Garland

Ricky Rubio enjoyed perhaps the best game of his NBA career on Sunday in a win over the Knicks, racking up a career-high 37 points and eight 3-pointers to go along with 10 assists. After the game, however, the veteran Cavaliers point guard was eager to praise one of his young teammates, as Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com details.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Starting lineup prediction after Collin Sexton injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers have faced a lot of adversity in this young season. Eight of their first eleven games have been on the road, as have eight of those eleven games been against playoff teams from a season ago. Of the league’s eight-worst records, the Cavs have played exactly 0 of them.
NBA
