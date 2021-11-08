Cavs want long-term deal with Collin Sexton

The Cavaliers remain interested in a long-term deal with guard Collin Sexton next summer after failing to agree on a rookie extension prior to the season. Sources said Sexton sought a four-year deal in the $100 million range, but the Cavaliers wanted a fifth year on any agreement. Cleveland has revamped its roster, adding Evan Mobley, Ricky Rubio and Markkanen, and currently is in the midst of a strong 7-3 start in the Eastern Conference. Sexton’s role has changed with additional talent around him, and the lack of an extension provides both sides with the opportunity to evaluate the situation. Sexton is averaging 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists so far this season.

Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Collin Sexton will be evaluated further on Monday in Cleveland. A source tells @clevelanddotcom that he bumped knees with Jarrett Allen and felt discomfort after.

cleveland.com/cavs/2021/11/c… – 11:07 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff did not have an update on Collin Sexton’s knee injury in his postgame press conference. – 9:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Uh-oh, a fan is loudly calling Terry Rozier trash tonight…last time that happened in Staples Center, Collin Sexton went off against the Clippers. – 9:13 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

cleveland is 7-4, against a legit schedule, with two garland absences baked in, having yet to get the best version of sexton or a (healthy) markkanen. that’s genuinely impressive. – 8:23 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Ricky Rubio, stepping in for the injured Collin Sexton, has helped Cleveland storm out of the locker room at the start of the third quarter. Rubio up to 17 points on the night. Has canned back-to-back 3-pointers. – 7:26 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Collin Sexton has a left knee injury and will not return tonight. – 7:20 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Good one shaping up in New York – Knicks up, 57-56, at H; CLE, 46%FG, 6-18 3pFG, 17asst on 22FGM; 7 ties, 13 lead-changes so far; Mobley, team-hi 12pts, 5-7FG, 3reb, stl; Rubio, 11pts, 4-8FG, 2-2 3ptFG; Rubio, Sexton (8pts), Garland (7pts) – 4asst apiece. pic.twitter.com/0HfhmbuwsQ – 7:12 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Cavaliers 30-29.

• Fournier 11 pts

• Barrett 6 pts

• Randle 5-4-4

• Sexton 8 pts, 3 asts

• Rubio 6 pts, 3 asts – 6:33 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starting five stays the same for the third consecutive game: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:51 PM

Chris Fedor: Multiple sources tell @clevelanddotcom that #Cavs Collin Sexton’s side initially hoped for a contract in the $100M range. But they were never stuck on that number. They were open & willing to finalize a lesser deal. Now it’s time to move forward. Together -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 19, 2021

Chris Fedor: #Cavs and shooting guard Collin Sexton do not have an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension and he’ll become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season, sources tell @clevelanddotcom -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 18, 2021

Chris Fedor: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on the importance of a long-term extension with Collin Sexton: “We’ve put a lot into Collin, working with him. We believe in him. Would love to have him here as part of what we’re doing” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 18, 2021