Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 on the way

By Fiona Underhill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have been waiting since 2019 for news of another season of anime series Bungo Stray Dogs, need wait no more. A fourth season has been announced today. Bungo Stray Dogs is based on the manga series of the same name by Kafka Asagiri. The main character is Atsushi Nakajima,...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osamu Dazai
Person
Mamoru Miyano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bungo Stray Dogs#Stray Dog#Mafia#Crunchyroll#Twitter#Bungo Stray Dog
