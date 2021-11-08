Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 on the way

Netflix has revealed the cast for its upcoming One Piece live-action TV series. Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, and Emily Rudd are leading the long in-development adaptation. The actors were revealed in a short video captioned “Welcome to the Straw Hats”, with each of the major stars taking a second to say hi. In the new iteration of the anime series, Godoy is playing Monkey D Luffy, a young adventurer who ddreams of obtaining the eponymous One Piece treasure that will allow him to become the pirate king. Mackenyu is portraying skilled swordsman Zorro, Emily Rudd is portraying expert navigator Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson will be Usopp, a sharpshooting long range fighter, and Taz Skylar is Sanji, the chef that keeps all their stomachs full.

