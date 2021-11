BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A recent rash of ATM thefts has brought the issue to the attention of many people in the region but the problem has been on the radar of members of the law enforcement community for months. In Baltimore, where police say records indicate that ATM thefts have decreased by 50% in 2021 compared to 2020, police are currently working with businesses to give them tips on how to outsmart criminals who conduct this crime. Some of the tips shared with businesses include moving the machines from the front farther into the stores making it harder for thieves to maneuver...

