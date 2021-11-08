Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place in St. Marys for children ages five to 11 years old.

The clinic will take place Friday, Nov. 12, at the St. Marys Area Middle School Gymnasium , and it’s open to families in Elk County with children between five to 11 years old,

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 5 to 7 p.m. A second dose clinic will take place Dec. 3.

A consent form will need to be filled out for each child and turned in prior to Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8 a.m. The consent form will be emailed along with appointment information after scheduling.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment can find available times here .

