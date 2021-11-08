CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place in Elk County

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
 6 days ago

ELK COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place in St. Marys for children ages five to 11 years old.

The clinic will take place Friday, Nov. 12, at the St. Marys Area Middle School Gymnasium , and it’s open to families in Elk County with children between five to 11 years old,

CDC advisers recommend Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered from 5 to 7 p.m. A second dose clinic will take place Dec. 3.

A consent form will need to be filled out for each child and turned in prior to Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 8 a.m. The consent form will be emailed along with appointment information after scheduling.

Anyone wishing to schedule an appointment can find available times here .

Sources confirm Gov. Wolf to end school mask mandate in Jan 2022

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

