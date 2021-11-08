CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa father agrees to four-year prison sentence in plea deal over kids' hot car deaths

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIMXK_0cqELb4D00

A Tulsa father will spend 48 months in prison after a plea deal announced on Monday in connection with the deaths of his two children in June 2020.

Dustin Dennis will stay in federal prison for about four years and face five years of supervised release afterward, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson's office.

Dennis pleaded guilty last July to two counts of child neglect in Indian Country after he left his two children unsupervised for more than four hours on June 13, 2020. The children, ages three and four, managed to get into his parked truck and died due to extreme heat exposure.

“Dustin Dennis was irresponsible and reckless. He prioritized using cocaine while his young children, Ryan and Tegan, were in his home and failed to protect them from harm,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My office remains committed to prosecuting perpetrators of child neglect and abuse.”

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 15

Halley Smart
6d ago

1st DEGREE: YOUR 3 & 4y/o NOT WATCHED FOR 4 HOURS CAUSE YOU DOING COCAINE, IN EXTREM HOT VEHICLE 4 HOURS CAUCE YOU DOING COCAINE, UNABLE TO OPEN DOORS, AFRAID, HOT, CRYING FOR THERE DAD, BUT YOU WERE DOING COCAINE. AGREEDED TO 4 ys THAT SOUNDS ABOUT WHITE!!!

Reply
7
Chris Fisher
5d ago

Not near enough time..Sacrificed his 2 children for a high. This is one of those cases that the law didn't do their job..

Reply
7
Sunshine ☀️
2d ago

Some people don’t deserve children !!… if you don’t want your children !! Then give them to someone who will care for them! Legally!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ryan, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Broken Arrow, OK
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Prison#Police#Indian Country#Facebook Bell
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Multiple injured after multi-car crash involving two TPD officers

A multi-car crash near Garnett and Admiral left multiple people injured, including two Tulsa police officers, early Monday morning. Two TPD officers pulled over a car containing several people for a traffic stop when the crash happened. While the driver and both officers were outside the car on the side of the road, another car drove into them. This caused the police car to knock into the driver's car and move them.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy