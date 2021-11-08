CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

COVID and flu vaccine clinics in Great Falls for kids ages 5 and up

By MTN News
 6 days ago
Alluvion Health will host four COVID vaccination clinics for children in Great Falls in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) endorsed the Food & Drug Administration's authorization of the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

Alluvion Health is partnering with Great Falls Public Schools to provide vaccine clinics on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, November 10: North Middle School
  • Wednesday, November 17: Paris Gibson Education Center
  • Wednesday, December 1: North Middle School
  • Wednesday, December 8: Paris Gibson Education Center

All of the clinics will run from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Alluvion says that influenza and COVID vaccinations will be offered to students ages 5 and older.

Appointment are not required, but a parent/guardian must be present. For more information, click here to visit the Alluvion Health website.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 last week to allow a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children.

The Pfizer vaccine has already been fully approved for people aged 16 and up and is available for adolescents aged 12 to 15 under emergency use authorization.

ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

