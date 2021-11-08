CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to say 'no' when someone asks for money

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver have friends or family ask for...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
hermoney.com

How to Stop Spending Money When You’re Bored

Here’s how to cut back on spending when you're bored and just really really love “window shopping” online. You’re settling into your couch after dinner, aimlessly watching Netflix, scrolling through Instagram. You’re served an ad that brings you to Amazon, and boom, after about 15 minutes, you suddenly have 6 items in your cart. This all-too-easy habit is a prime (no pun intended) example of boredom spending, and it can be seriously dangerous to your bank account. If you’re guilty of these late-night sprees, it’s time to take a step back and try these strategies for cutting back.
PERSONAL FINANCE
digg.com

How To Ask For The Money You're Owed Without Making It Awkward, According To Experts

Etiquette and money experts explain how to make the process painless and less awkward for everybody involved. Digital apps have made paying each other easier, but things can still get messy. "Money has been a taboo topic for a long time in our society and I think we are just now starting to talk a little more about it," says Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money-saving expert. Here are some expert tips that'll make these talks less stressful.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Apartment Therapy

How to Ask Someone to Pay You Back (Without Making It Awkward), According to Etiquette and Money Experts

If you’ve ever lent a friend money and then faced the challenge of asking for it back some time later, you know how awkward that interaction can be. While digital apps like Venmo and Cash App have made it easier to pay someone back in the moment, there’s still the emotional matter of sending the request — because in reality, money can be a difficult conversation to have with anyone, let alone friends.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy