CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira was subjected to 'uncomfortable' stereotypes as young singer

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview for the November 2021 issue of...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Shakira Reflects on That "Crazy" Run-In With Wild Boars

Watch: Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son. Even Shakira is still in disbelief over her eyebrow-raising run-in with wild boars. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer created an online frenzy in September when she revealed that she had been "attacked" by two wild boars during a day out with her 8-year-old son Milan at a park in Barcelona. Shakira said at the time that the animals stole her purse, which contained her phone, and took it into the woods. Needless to say, the bizarre tale went viral.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereotypes#Lebanese#Colombian#Glamour Magazine
Page Six

Jamie Lynn Spears posts rare pics of daughter, 13, dressed up for school dance

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media on Sunday to share rare photos of her 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, dressed up for her first school dance. “HOCO 2021,” the “Sweet Magnolias” actress, 30, wrote alongside photos of her eldest child wearing a bright green dress while posing with friends, family and her date for the night — even though she strategically shielded Maddie’s face in the pics.
THEATER & DANCE
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy