Public Health

Covid-19: US border reopens and remorse over pandemic purchases

By BBC editorial guidelines
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK visitors are now able to travel to the US for the first time in nearly two years. Prior to this morning, only US citizens, residents and other exempt groups had been allowed entry to the US from the UK. All UK travellers over 18 will be asked to provide proof...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
primenewsghana.com

Covid-19: US reopens border to UK travellers after almost two years

UK visitors are now able to travel to the US for the first time in nearly two years. The border reopened at 05:01 GMT and the first flights take off from Heathrow at 08:30 - but all UK visitors over 18 will have to provide proof of vaccination to enter the US.
wtae.com

US-Canada border reopens for land travelers

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Vaccinated Canadians can now drive across the border or enter the U.S. by ferry, after the border reopened at midnight on Nov. 8. While leisure travelers have been able to fly between Canada and the U.S., this is the first time they can do so by land since the start of the pandemic.
eturbonews.com

Australia reopens borders after 18 months of the COVID-19 quarantine

Despite international borders being unlocked for Australians in Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) states and the Australian Capital Territory, the country still remains closed to foreign tourists, except those from neighboring New Zealand. The Australian government had come up with one of the toughest responses to the pandemic, shutting...
IBTimes

US Finally Reopening Borders After 20 Months

The United States reopens its land and air borders Monday to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. The ban, imposed by former president Donald Trump in early 2020 and upheld...
WMTW

Maine businesses celebrate as US border reopens

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Starting Monday, the...
cbslocal.com

US Borders Reopen Monday To Fully Vaccinated Travelers

The historic ban on travel has been in effect for more than a year to stop the spread of COVID-19. But starting Monday, the borders will be reopened to fully vaccinated travelers in time for the holidays.
KCTV 5

The US is reopening its borders to Europe

The United States has reopened its borders to vaccinated international travelers, ending a 20-month travel ban at the same moment Europe is battling a surge of Covid-19 cases that has pushed the continent back into the epicenter of the pandemic. Fully vaccinated travelers from 33 countries -- including the United...
The Independent

‘I’m so happy’: Emotional reunion for thousands as US border finally reopens after Covid

Emotional reunions were held at airports across the United States on Monday as packed transatlantic flights touched down following the lifting of an 18-month Covid-19 travel ban on much of the world.Jez Cartwright, 49, was one of the first passengers off BA001, the first British Airways flight of the day to land at New York JFK airport from London Heathrow."It’s brilliant to be on a full plane again," he said.After 730 days of separation, Jill Chambers was finally able to hug her sister and nephews who were waiting in the arrivals area.“I’m so happy," she repeated.Months of pent-up demand...
WCAX

Canadians pour into region as US border reopens

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Canadians are pouring into the United States for the first time in 20 months. The border between the two countries reopened for vaccinated Canadians Monday morning. With the border open once again, places like Jay Peak and the businesses surrounding it are eager to welcome Canadians...
wutqfm.com

Travelers welcome long-awaited reopening of US borders

(LONDON) — The U.S. is reopening borders to vaccinated travelers on Monday after 20 months of being closed to many countries, including the United Kingdom, Brazil, China, India, South Africa and most of Europe. After a number of stops and starts, President Joe Biden announced the date for the resumption...
BBC

Covid-19: Pandemic purchases and the unlikely faces of America's Covid culture war

Lockdown led many people to explore new ways of passing the time at home. Being stuck indoors for lengthy periods inspired people to try new hobbies and revisit old passions. Although it proved costly for some, with new purchases languishing in boxes and gathering dust in garages, for others they haven't looked back. John Emery used the opportunity to finally embrace his interest in amateur radio. Meanwhile, Anna Tune picked up two very different hobbies - crocheting and body pump. But not everyone was so lucky, with one in 10 people expressing buyer's remorse over their purchases.
BBC

No regrets! Pandemic purchases that made us happy

Lockdown was an isolating experience for many people, but for John Emery it was an amazing opportunity to make new friends nearby and overseas. The maintenance engineer has always had an interest in amateur radio, but pandemic restrictions actually gave him the chance to fully embrace his hobby. He was...
BBC

Booster jabs extended amid warning of ‘bumpy months ahead’

If you're just joining us, here are the main coronavirus headlines this Monday afternoon. All over-40s should be offered a third dose of a Covid vaccine six months after their second dose, according to the government's vaccination advisers. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation also said 16 and 17-year-olds,...
BBC

Covid-19: Lockdown for unvaccinated and charities face rising demand

A rising demand for help from charities this winter has left many concerned about how they will cope, according to research shared with the BBC. Nearly two thirds of the 350 charity managers surveyed said they expected their services to be used more this winter. They put the rise down to a number of factors, including the end of the Universal Credit uplift - introduced during the pandemic. Researchers the Law Family Commission on Civil Society say charities are facing a "perfect storm" of factors, however the government has given them additional support during Covid.
