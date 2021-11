Field hockey: Updated VHSL state tournament scores and schedules

Who: Cheverus (17-0) vs. Skowhegan (17-0) Outlook: This should be a great game. Cheverus has lived up to its top billing all season, outscoring teams 95-8 in advancing to the school’s second state title game. Skowhegan is the program all others are measured against and has appeared in the last 20 state championship games (there was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic), winning 16 of the previous 19, including a 3-0 decision over Cheverus in 2010. … The Stags can score. Junior Taylor Tory has 35 goals (including both in the 2-1 South final win over Scarborough) and seven assists, freshman Lucy Johnson has 28 goals and nine assists, and sophomore Lily Johnson has 12 goals and 13 assists. Defensively, the Stags are underrated, if that’s possible. They don’t give up many shots and they converge on the ball in the circle quickly. … Skowhegan advanced with a 2-1 win in the North final over Oxford Hills. Freshman Sydalia Savage got the winning goal late in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Layla Conway scored the other goal. That’s the way it is for the River Hawks, who don’t start any seniors. They have a balanced offense, with about 10 players scoring goals this year, and a defense led by goalie Lanie Vanedistine that simply doesn’t budge. … Both teams are athletic and skilled. Whoever wins the midfield battle is likely to come away the winner.

