Testing Covid-19 vaccine begins on kids 6 mos. to 5 years old at UW Health

UW Health is now testing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on children as young as 6 months old. The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is helping test the safety and effectiveness of Moderna’s version of the vaccine on children between the ages of six months and five years old.

Unlike August, when the health system was looking for applicants to join the study involving kids between five and 11 years old, researchers at American Family Children’s Hospital said they already have all the applicants they need for this latest one. In a press briefing issued on Monday, UW Health noted the data from that age group has been passed along to Moderna, which is currently reviewing it.

UW–Madison’s co-principal investigator of the KidCOVE clinical trial Dr. Bill Hartman said. “The kids participating are heroes. They will be able to tell the story of how they helped save the world.”

The press briefing said this is a placebo-controlled trial, meaning participants will either get the vaccine or the placebo. Participants will not know which one they get.

Approximately 80% of the participants in the trial in Madison are from underserved populations, the press briefing said, meaning they might face barriers based on race, ethnicity, income, geography, and health outcomes, according to study leaders.