CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Testing Covid-19 vaccine begins on kids 6 mos. to 5 years old at UW Health

By Tom Legener
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWp2X_0cqEKysD00

UW Health is now testing the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on children as young as 6 months old. The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is helping test the safety and effectiveness of Moderna’s version of the vaccine on children between the ages of six months and five years old.

Unlike August, when the health system was looking for applicants to join the study involving kids between five and 11 years old, researchers at American Family Children’s Hospital said they already have all the applicants they need for this latest one. In a press briefing issued on Monday, UW Health noted the data from that age group has been passed along to Moderna, which is currently reviewing it.

UW–Madison’s co-principal investigator of the KidCOVE clinical trial Dr. Bill Hartman said. “The kids participating are heroes. They will be able to tell the story of how they helped save the world.”

The press briefing said this is a placebo-controlled trial, meaning participants will either get the vaccine or the placebo. Participants will not know which one they get.

Approximately 80% of the participants in the trial in Madison are from underserved populations, the press briefing said, meaning they might face barriers based on race, ethnicity, income, geography, and health outcomes, according to study leaders.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC 26 WGBA

Vaccine for young children fills gap

As a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old became available last week, it opened the possibility of vaccinating the last large remaining segment of the population.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
NBC 26 WGBA

The newest vaccination clinics are open for children 5 and up

GREEN BAY, (Wis.) — It's a day many parents have been waiting for. Today, kids as young as five years old started to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "As a parent, I chose that. I wanted them to be safe and be vaccinated against COVID and now we don't have to worry about the side effects of COVID as much as when they weren't," adds Nyhesall.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hartman
NBC 26 WGBA

GBAPS Board of Education to evaluate changes to COVID-19 protocols

Green Bay Area Public School's Board of Education plans to evaluate changes to the district's COVID-19 protocols, including a possible end to the quarantine of close contacts. The board discussed current pandemic procedures and potential next steps at its meeting on Monday. During public participation, one parent voiced she's happy the board is looking at moving forward.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Covid 19 Vaccine#On Children#Mos#Health System#Uw Health
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy