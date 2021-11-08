Police: Standoff is over at Kalamazoo home, suspect is dead

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Man faces several charges after fleeing police in New Buffalo
One man is facing several charges after attempting to flee arrest eastbound on I-94 in New Buffalo Township.
Kalamazoo resident robbed while trying to get into apartment: police
A Kalamazoo resident was trying to get into their apartment when they became the victim of an armed robbery early Wednesday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Calhoun County deputies search for 2 involved in armed robbery
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people involved in an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Pennfield Township.
Cass County deputies need help finding suspect involved in 2 armed robberies
A high school and nearby businesses were locked down for part of Tuesday afternoon while deputies investigated a string of armed robberies in Cass County.
FBI, police appeal for tips to solve 2018 death of hunter
Authorities again are asking the public for help to solve the killing of a Lansing-area hunter who was shot during the 2018 deer season.
Grand Rapids police, fire departments investigate 2 incidents as possible arsons
The Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments are investigating two early Tuesday morning fires as possible arsons.
19-year-old drowns after going off the dock at Kollen Park
A 19-year-old Holland resident drowned after going off the dock at Kollen Park Monday night.
Pilot among 4 who died in Michigan plane crash was a teacher
A pilot who was among four people who died after a plane crash on a Michigan island has been identified as a history teacher.
Mecosta County deputies searching for 2 men who stole $3k worth of merchandise
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying two men who took a shopping cart with more than $3,000 worth of items without paying.
