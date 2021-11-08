CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets waive veteran punter Thomas Morstead

Veteran punter Thomas Morstead announced Monday he has been waived by the New York Jets and is seeking a new opportunity.

Second-year punter Braden Mann is returning from a left-knee injury and a stay on injured reserve, leaving the 35-year-old Morstead without a roster spot.

“I’m out! I’m so grateful to the #Jets for the opportunity to keep living out my dream,” Morstead wrote on social media. “I got to show my kids how to persevere through adversity. Can’t ask for much more than that.

“Also, if my production this season hasn’t already indicated, there is a lot of gas left in the tank. This will be my first time going through the waiver wire process so Y’all keep me posted if a team claims me. The internet finds these things out before we do.”

Morstead averaged 48.2 yards on 23 punts and dropped seven of them inside the 20-yard line in seven games this season.

He played his first 12 NFL seasons (190 games) with the New Orleans Saints, winning a Super Bowl ring as a rookie in 2009 and making the Pro Bowl in 2012. The Saints released him in March.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

