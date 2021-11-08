Man shoved onto Manhattan subway tracks by stranger in unprovoked attack

A straphanger was shoved onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack in a lower Manhattan subway station Monday morning, police said.

The 45-year-old victim was waiting for an uptown No. 1 train inside the Chambers St. station when he was pushed without warning by a stranger about 5:20 a.m., cops said. Luckily, there was no train approaching the station.

The victim was able to get back onto the platform by himself and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The victim told police his assailant never said a word.

The pusher is being sought.