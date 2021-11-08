CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man shoved onto Manhattan subway tracks by stranger in unprovoked attack

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

A straphanger was shoved onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack in a lower Manhattan subway station Monday morning, police said.

The 45-year-old victim was waiting for an uptown No. 1 train inside the Chambers St. station when he was pushed without warning by a stranger about 5:20 a.m., cops said. Luckily, there was no train approaching the station.

The victim was able to get back onto the platform by himself and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The victim told police his assailant never said a word.

The pusher is being sought.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily News

Group attacks man, yells anti-Semitic slur on Brooklyn street

A group of anti-Semitic bigots assaulted a man on a Brooklyn street, cops said Sunday. The assailants attacked the 25-year-old victim about 8:10 p.m. Thursday as he walked on Empire Blvd. near Troy Ave. in Crown Heights, calling him a “dirty Jew,” cops said. At least one person’s hand struck the victim in the head. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack. Police released ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Woman fatally struck on Brooklyn parkway after pulling over to relieve herself: cops

A woman was fatally struck by a passing vehicle as her children watched helplessly after she pulled over to relieve herself on the side of a Brooklyn parkway early Sunday, police said. Emma Risper pulled her Chrysler Town & Country minivan on to the right shoulder of the westbound Belt Parkway just before Exit 6 in Gravesend about 3:05 a.m., police said. Risper, 56, stepped out of the driver’s ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Pedestrian fatally struck by BMW in Brooklyn intersection

A man was fatally struck by a BMW in a Brooklyn intersection early Sunday, police said. The victim was hit at the intersection of Ocean Ave. and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay about 5:50 a.m., police said. The man, whom police are still trying to identify, was trying to cross Ocean Ave. when the car, heading south on the avenue, struck him. EMS took the victim with head and body trauma to Coney ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy