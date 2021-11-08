CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman Says She 'Raised' Young Sisters After Parents Death in Viral Post, Friend Disagrees

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"You absolutely did what was best for all 3 of you, for your futures. Having a way to NOT struggle as much doesn't make you less of a parent," said a...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 19

'Ellena Handbasket
6d ago

so according to these people, bio parents who send their children to boarding schools are not parents? I don't think that's how that works. You gave your siblings the best life you could....

Reply
18
Big Daddy from Cincinnati
6d ago

How convenient, a healthy life insurance policy and hefty trust fund. If she had to work a double shift at IHOP and pay for daycare and babysitting how would that have gone? Huh 🤔? So while your patting yourself on the back, be thankful your parents had the foresight to plan ahead for a tragedy and provide you with the means to afford these things without having to disappear for 16hrs and come home with tips and a $80 paycheck. Why the need to boast and brag about your accomplishments? You did what was expected of you, you don’t deserve praise for doing what you basically got paid to do.

Reply(7)
13
Carol FromFlorida
6d ago

raising children is much more than providing for them. There should have been an adult present the young just starting college teen was not ready to he a Mom. So she did the best she could with what she had to work with. But these girls were pretty much raised by boarding schools. Their first periods, kisses, boyfriebds (and all the drama that goes with that), parties, drinking, drugs, the "right" friends the list goes on and on. Parents shape children and guide them individually in this situation many different people at the boarding school did the vast majority of this. I wonder if 10 maybe 20 years from me if those twins are asked if they think their big sister did a good job raising them the answer will be she paid for our boarding school. This young woman did what she thought was right I'm just so surprised that was not one single other adult family member that would have been happy to step in and help with family.

Reply(3)
3
Related
B102.7

Minnesota 5’3″ Mom Goes Viral With Her Big Twin Babies

Wow, she's definitely got her hands full! TikTok user Alexis LaRue has been getting a lot of attention on TikTok as she's been posting videos of her life as a new mom. She gave birth to twin daughter Camila and Elena who both weigh about 21 pounds each at 7 months old. They are big babies, and their mother Alexis is a pretty petite woman. She's only 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and it looks like it's a miracle she's able to hold both of them at the same time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#The Sister#An Education#U Throwboone58
Grazia

This Woman's Family Fell Out With Her Because She Lost Weight Before Her Sister's Wedding- But Is She In The Wrong?

Weddings are incredible. They are essentially parties on steroids, entirely dedicated to a couple’s super-strong bond and their love for one another (the best kind of party) and there are flowers everywhere. What’s not to love? And after almost two years of weddings being at threat of cancellation due to COVID-19, we’re all super excited to start attending them again.
WEIGHT LOSS
InspireMore

‘I’m pregnant,’ trembled out of my mouth. I was 16. My mom told me to move out.’: Teen mom works 3 jobs to make ends meet, graduates nursing school with honors

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, ‘I’m pregnant’ trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

I’m a mom to 21 babies and have 16 live-in nannies

As any mom to a baby knows, you certainly have your hands full. But imagine having 21 babies of your own – that’s Kristina Ozturk’s life. The 24-year-old, from Batumi, Georgia, and millionaire businessman husband Galip, 57, have paid $195,500 to surrogates between March last year and July this year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Parents Magazine

Mom Asks Reddit if She's Wrong For Faking to Be Asleep to Force Her Husband to Take Care of the Baby

It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth

Giving birth can be a stressful and unpleasant process for some moms; injuries can occur, and there will almost certainly be a lot of blood involved.And, when the body recovers, there will almost certainly be a lot more blood. It’s entirely a normal part of the experience.But one mother has admitted that her spouse has made her feel “gross” about the bleeding since their child was born recently.The unnamed housewife detailed how she and her spouse had a fight over her sanitary towel disposal and the bleeding she was having in a post on the popular Reddit thread, ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy