CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnOaF_0cqEKizp00
Barcelona's Ansu Fati, centre, walks off injured during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Celta and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)

MADRID (AP) — Spain called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers.

Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying.

Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal’s 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.

Spain coach Luis Enrique already had to replace Barcelona players Ansu Fati and Eric García because of injuries in their team’s 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Fati was replaced by Raúl de Tomás and García by Diego Llorente.

Spain is two points behind group leader Sweden. La Roja plays at third-placed Greece on Thursday and hosts Sweden on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Spain vs. Greece odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup European Qualifier best bets for Thursday, Nov. 11

Spain will try to stay in the hunt for first place in Group B when it visits Athens to take on Greece on Thursday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match. Spain (4-1-1) is two points behind Sweden and won't want to slip up before facing the Swedes on the final day of World Cup Qualifying's group stage. Greece (2-3-1) knocked off the Swedes 2-1 in Athens, and it needs a victory Thursday to even have a chance at the second spot. Spain and Greece played to a 1-1 draw in the group-stage opener in March.
FIFA
BBC

Pick your Scotland XI to face Moldova in World Cup qualifier

Scotland are one win from sealing a World Cup play-off place as they prepare to face Moldova on Friday evening. Steve Clarke has lost defender Grant Hanley to injury while striker Lyndon Dykes is suspended but Jacob Brown has earned a first call-up to add to the attacking options.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brais Méndez
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Diego Llorente
90min.com

Spain predicted lineup vs Greece - World Cup qualifying

Spain go into their World Cup qualifier against Greece on Thursday two points adrift of Group B leaders Sweden. With La Furia Roja set to face off with the Swedes in their last match, three points is vital here to set up a tense final-day showdown. Luis Enrique has a...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Spain and Netherlands under pressure as Scotland eye Qatar spot

For European nations the end of the path that could lead to Qatar 2022 is in sight. The group stages of UEFA's World Cup qualifying campaign come to an end over the coming days and while there will be several nations vying for an extra berth at next winter's tournament in the playoffs, most of Europe's places will be divvied up in the next seven days.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ap#European#Spanish#Celta Vigo
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Mexico: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel for USA soccer, how to watch online, news, odds

The United States men's national team can take a massive step toward qualifying for the 2022 World Cup when Mexico visits on Friday night for Matchday 7. The U.S. are 3-2-1 in the table and in second place, currently sitting three points clear in a qualifying spot. El Tri, meanwhile, are in first place with a 4-2-0 record and 14 points. If the Americans win by two goals, they'll move into first place in the table and greatly increase their chances of being in Qatar next year.
MLS
The Independent

Ian Baraclough urges Northern Ireland to ‘enjoy’ Italy test

Ian Baraclough has told his Northern Ireland players they must relish the challenge of facing European champions Italy when the World Cup qualifying campaign comes to an end at Windsor Park on Monday night.Northern Ireland’s own hopes of reaching Qatar were dashed last month, but they will face an Italy side in need of a result after Jorginho’s late penalty miss in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland left Roberto Mancini’s side still locked in a tussle with the Swiss for top spot in Group C.That will only make life more difficult for Baraclough’s men – who ended a two-and-a-half-year wait...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Four-goal Mbappe fires France to World Cup finals, Belgium also qualify

World champions France booked their place at next year's World Cup in Qatar in style as Kylian Mbappe fired in four goals in an 8-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Karim Benzema scored twice and there were further goals for Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann whose penalty marked his 42nd goal for France, taking him ahead of Michel Platini. Only Thierry Henry (51) and Olivier Giroud (46) have scored more for France. The French will be joined at the finals by neighbours Belgium as the world's top-ranked team saw off Estonia 3-1 in Brussels to ensure top spot in Group E ahead of Gareth Bale's Wales who beat Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Jamaica vs. El Salvador odds, picks, how to watch, Nov. 12 live stream: 2022 World Cup qualifier predictions

Matchday 7 of 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying will begin on Friday, when Jamaica will visit El Salvador in a battle between two squads looking to dig out of an early hole. Both teams have taken five points from their first six games and sit in sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying table, with the top three earning automatic berths into the 2022 World Cup and fourth-place earning a play-off. On Friday, three valuable points will be on the line. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

648K+
Followers
347K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy