Funeral plans set for mother and daughter slain in Yonkers

A wake and funeral will take place Wednesday for the Yonkers mother and daughter fatally stabbed last week in their home.

Isabella Triano-Carpio, 70, and her 38-year-old daughter Trisha Miller were discovered last Monday in their Shipman Avenue home after they had not been seen for several days.

Luis Ramos, 27, of Yonkers, was arrested in Arizona. He is awaiting extradition back to New York.

The wake for the women will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by a religious service at 1 p.m.

It will take place at the Flower Funeral Home on Yonkers Avenue.