New York City, NY

Big bucks headed to NY after Congress passes Biden infrastructure bill

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

The feds are finally showing us the money.

After months of setbacks, New York can finally celebrate billions in new funding to fix crumbling rail lines, roads, airports, subways and tunnels as Congress finally passed President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill on late Friday just before midnight.

The $1.2 trillion package was narrowly passed late Friday by a deeply divided House. It now heads to the White House for Biden to enact into law, perhaps as soon as next week.

Among the biggest New York-related items:

  • $10.7 billion for MTA construction projects
  • $8 billion in grants available for projects like Second Ave. subway and Gateway tunnels
  • $30 billion for expansion and operations of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C.
  • $150 million (approx.) for upgrades at LaGuardia Airport and $296 million for Kennedy Airport
  • $142 million for electric vehicle infrastructure
  • $1.9 billion for passenger vehicle bridge repair work

The infrastructure bill had been effectively on hold since mid-August when it passed the Senate by an impressive 69-30 vote, with 19 Republicans joining all the Democrats.

The measure was held up by progressives in the House of Representatives who insisted it should only win passage in tandem with an even bigger so-called “Build Back Better” plan to expand popular social programs.

After months of politically damaging haggling, the House agreed on a process to move ahead soon on a $2 trillion Build Back Better plan, unlocking the vote to pass infrastructure, a historic feat that previous presidents failed to achieve.

The Build Back Better plan still faces punishing debate in the Senate, where it needs the support of every single Democrat to pass. It may be scaled back more or even scuttled altogether by powerful moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.)

If that bill does pass, it would bring other big benefits to New Yorkers like federal funding for universal prekindergarten, more Medicare benefits and an extension of the expanded child tax credit.

The bill also includes a partial repeal of the SALT cap that limits for federal deductions for state and local taxes, which disproportionately affects people in high-tax blue states like New York and New Jersey.

