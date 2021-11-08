CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gladys Knight’s son sentenced to 2 years in prison over 'Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffles' taxes

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LNhG0_0cqEKaw100

Shanga Hankerson , the son of iconic soul singer Gladys Knight who had been embroiled in a tax scandal involving his now-closed restaurants, Gladys Knight’s Chicken & Waffles , will now be serving time for his crimes, new reports reveal.

Hankerson founded the Atlanta-area eatery over two decades ago, at the age of 21, along with his father and another investor. At the time, Gladys agreed to allow her famous name to be associated with the business, which at its height blossomed to three locations.

After years serving up southern comfort food, Knight sued her son to have her name disassociated following a raid in 2016 , during which Hankerson was arrested for allegedly owing $1 million in unpaid taxes, penalties, and fees. Now, Hankerson is on the path to serving time in prison for his misdeeds.

Now 45-years-old, Hankerson will serve two years in jail after pleading guilty to his crimes. His sentence also includes one year of supervised release, and he has been ordered to make restitution payments of over $1 million.

“Hankerson willfully disregarded his tax obligations for many years,” Attorney Kurt Erskine said in a statement. “Payroll taxes fund social insurance programs, including Social Security and Medicare, and are a large source of revenue for the federal government. Employers who fail to comply with their legal obligations will be held accountable.”

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's exclusive stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Hip Hop Uncut , and Women of Hip Hop -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Greg Street's Dirty South Hip Hop !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 10

Just JC
6d ago

He can take the Midnight Train to Georgia prison

Reply(1)
11
Related
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Knight
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Pleads With Sheriff’s Department To Help Collect $1.5 Million Owed By Music Mogul In Divorce

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife is asking the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to get involved in helping her collect over a million dollars she claims he owes her per a court order. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Nicole Young’s legal team filed a writ of execution against Dre seeking to collect $1.5 million they claim to be owed.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Chicken And Waffles#Payroll Taxes#Atlanta#Food Drink#Chicken Waffles#Social Security#Medicare
rolling out

Gladys Knight’s son sentenced to prison

Shanga Hankerson, the son of R&B legend Gladys Knight has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for failing to withhold payroll taxes for the restaurants that bore his mother’s name. The 45-year-old Hankerson is also the son of Knight’s former husband Barry Hankerson. Hankerson was also Aaliyah’s uncle....
ATLANTA, GA
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy