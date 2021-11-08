Gladys Knight’s son sentenced to 2 years in prison over 'Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffles' taxes

Shanga Hankerson , the son of iconic soul singer Gladys Knight who had been embroiled in a tax scandal involving his now-closed restaurants, Gladys Knight’s Chicken & Waffles , will now be serving time for his crimes, new reports reveal.

Hankerson founded the Atlanta-area eatery over two decades ago, at the age of 21, along with his father and another investor. At the time, Gladys agreed to allow her famous name to be associated with the business, which at its height blossomed to three locations.

After years serving up southern comfort food, Knight sued her son to have her name disassociated following a raid in 2016 , during which Hankerson was arrested for allegedly owing $1 million in unpaid taxes, penalties, and fees. Now, Hankerson is on the path to serving time in prison for his misdeeds.

Now 45-years-old, Hankerson will serve two years in jail after pleading guilty to his crimes. His sentence also includes one year of supervised release, and he has been ordered to make restitution payments of over $1 million.

“Hankerson willfully disregarded his tax obligations for many years,” Attorney Kurt Erskine said in a statement. “Payroll taxes fund social insurance programs, including Social Security and Medicare, and are a large source of revenue for the federal government. Employers who fail to comply with their legal obligations will be held accountable.”

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's exclusive stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Hip Hop Uncut , and Women of Hip Hop -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Greg Street's Dirty South Hip Hop !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram