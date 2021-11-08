From Dellin Betances to Javier Baez: Ranking Mets 11 free agents

With a whopping 11 players set for free agency, the Mets will get a winter transformation that could be equal parts refreshing and jarring. Moving on from the disappointment of last year will be easier with a fresh cast, but without any discernible leadership right now as they continually fail to land a new general manager, the Mets could also end up like their offense of last season: swinging and missing.

At most, they realistically bring back two or three of these guys. But if the team is prioritizing their list of free agents, it likely follows something similar to this order.

11) Dellin Betances

Betances is coming off season-ending shoulder surgery and has thrown all of 13.1 innings since the 2018 season ended.

At this point he will be lucky to secure a non-roster invite to Spring Training, and that almost surely won’t be coming from the Mets.

10) Heath Hembree

Playing for four different teams in the last two seasons, Hembree has a 7.29 ERA.

His best stretch of the last two years did come for the Mets, though, who still won’t be leaping out of their chair to sign a guy who gave them 15 serviceable appearances.

9) Rich Hill

Hill has shown every indication that he can still pitch . He also said after his final start of the season that he still wants to and still plans to pitch.

The fact of the matter is that he’s 41 years old, though. If the Mets want to bolster the back end of their rotation, they can do so in the form of pitchers that are 12-15 years younger than Hill and provide more value moving forward.

8) Brad Hand

Before joining the Mets, Hand was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays, a contending team that specifically identified him as a bullpen upgrade. Toronto gave up after just 8.2 innings as their deadline acquisition coughed up 13 hits and seven earned runs during that time.

If Hand can find the touch on his beloved slider again — he had a diabolical 42.7% whiff rate on the pitch entering the year, which sank to 27.9% last season — then he could be alright again. The weathered lefty’s 2021 showing did not inspire much confidence, though, and especially with a much deeper pool of relief talent available in the free agent class, the Mets need not pay for Hand.

7) Jeurys Familia

Familia unofficially officially announced his departure on October 2 when he took to Instagram to thank the organization. Writing the fans “will always occupy an important space in my life” in his caption, the volatile reliever seemed to mentally push the Mets into the rearview mirror.

Three straight seasons of being replacement level or worse also gives the Mets no reason to reunite with the man who clinched their last trip to the World Series.

6) Jonathan Villar

Getting Villar back specifically isn’t super important, per se, but getting someone who the Mets feel comfortable playing at third base every day is. Villar’s speed, versatility and switch-hitting bat could make him a more palatable option than J.D. Davis, who would benefit from a change of scenery.

5) Aaron Loup

His show stopping 2021 season could very well turn out to be a mirage. After all, Loup hadn’t thrown 40 innings in a season since 2017, and in his 56.2 innings in 2021, he set career bests in strikeout percentage, Wins Above Replacement and opponents’ batting average while setting the franchise’s single-season record for ERA by a reliever.

That was a godsend for Loup in terms of securing late-career cash, but many around the industry will be wondering if his year from heaven was an outlier. Still, Atlanta’s championship run proved once again how important a deep relief corps is, and if Loup puts together another season even 75% as strong as his 2021, the Mets will be kicking themselves if it’s for a different team.

4) Noah Syndergaard

The history of arm injuries and subsequent setbacks are undoubtedly troubling, but if Syndergaard can get fully healthy, the team knows firsthand how special he can be. The question now is whether they’re willing to risk big money.

The chances of Syndergaard accepting their one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer are slim, as the 29-year-old will want his first multi-year deal.

3) Michael Conforto

Like they did with Syndergaard, the Mets also extended a qualifying offer to Conforto. Given how bad his 2021 season was, the outfielder may struggle to find any takers for a long-term deal, so accepting the qualifying offer is slightly more likely.

The difference between Syndergaard and Conforto is that the concerns about the former are injury-based while the concerns about the latter stem plainly from a subpar season. Bringing the homegrown kid back with the qualifying offer would essentially be a “prove it” deal, but it could prove to be worth it if he starts hitting again.

2) Marcus Stroman

In each of the four seasons where he’s made at least 30 starts, including last year, Stroman has been worth at least 3.0 Wins Above Replacement.

That makes him an ideal and reliable starter to have behind Jacob deGrom, but Stroman could rightfully campaign for $100 million on his next contract.

Steve Cohen can afford that, but whether he wants to pay for it is another question entirely.

1) Javier Baez

While Stroman is great, Baez plays every day. By virtue of being a position player, Baez can have a greater impact than a starter who goes once every five days. Getting Baez back would also ease the sting of losing prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Trading him and then potentially losing Baez after only a few months could come back to haunt the team in a big way.

Having Baez under team control for the next four or five years would also appease Francisco Lindor, who has not been shy about expressing his desire to share the middle infield with his childhood friend.