Don’t miss Leeds Cruising for Toys

From The Tribune staff reports

LEEDS — Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with C & C Motor Company and the City of Leeds, announces Leeds Cruising for Toys – A Cruise-In with a Cause to collect toys for needy families scheduled for this Saturday, November 13 from 2:00 p.m. until around 6:30 p.m.

This special event will include a cruise-in to begin around 2:00 p.m., for which 200-400 vehicles are expected to cruise into downtown Leeds.

A full afternoon of festivities is planned with the cruise-in, street vendors, food trucks, and a Christmas Open House featuring Leeds retailers, restaurants, and local service providers. Plan to stroll down the sidewalks on Parkway Drive to enjoy local shopping to kick off your holiday season and get a jump on your Christmas shopping. Stop in local businesses for a chat. Bring an unwrapped toy to enter the drawing to win $500 cash. The more toys you bring, the more chances you have to win, and you must be present to win. The goal is to collect a truck full of toys to help local needy families to provide Christmas toys to their children this year.

“It’s all about the kids,” Chris McCombs of C & C Motor Company said.

Chris is personally donating the $500 cash for the giveaway to encourage people to bring unwrapped toys. All donations collected through sponsorships, street vendor fees, and other donations will go directly to the cause. All toys and monies will go to Leeds Outreach to help families this Christmas. You can drop off your toys and register for the drawing on Parkway Drive in front of the Pants Store between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

After the drawing, a Parade of Cars will be escorted by the Leeds High School Band through downtown Leeds on the Parkway just prior to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the gazebo on 9th Street. The band and Leeds High School Chorus will then entertain everyone with Christmas music. Finally, Santa will greet children for Selfies with Santa to top off the holiday evening.

This event is sponsored by C & C Motor Co., Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Leeds, Leeds Water Works Board, Rails & Ales, and Whataburger.

Don’t miss this incredible event. Bring your family and friends, your antique or favorite car, truck, or bike, and make a difference in the life of a child this holiday season!

To register street vendors and food, please contact Sandra McGuire at 205-965-9392. To register vehicles, please contact Chris McCombs at 205-365-7412 or Christy McCombs at 205-283-0952. Let’s all work together to raise money and toys for a worthy cause and help drive traffic to Leeds, Alabama for our local retailers and restaurants.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com .