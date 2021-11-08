CSFD respond to an apartment fire on Union Blvd.

CSFDPIO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to an apartment fire at 825 S. Union Blvd. Monday morning.

According to CSFD, at approximately 10 a.m., Engine 23 crew received a call about reports of smoke billowing outside of an apartment window.

Firefighters rescued a young girl and an adult male from the third floor unit with a ladder.

Residents were seen leaving the apartment with their pets.

Cpt. Mike Smaldino says the fire started on the second floor.

