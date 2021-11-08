CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IKEA to raise prices due to high transportation costs, labor shortages

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish retailer IKEA has been hit hard in 2021 with high...

bronx.news12.com

Fast Company

Ikea is raising its prices. That could actually be a good thing

Bad news for Ikea devotees: The Swedish furniture giant announced it’s raising its famously low prices. Ikea, like many other retailers, has been hit hard by disruptions in the global supply chain, including high transportation costs and labor shortages. These costs will ultimately get passed on to consumers, but some sustainability experts argue that higher Ikea prices could actually be a win for the planet.
RETAIL
Footwear News

685,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in September, Exacerbating Labor Shortages Ahead of the Holidays

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to staff up this holiday season. Roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in September, according to data released on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in September was 685,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was down from the 721,000 retail workers who left their jobs in August, mass quitting...
BUSINESS
Hartford Business

NFIB survey: Small business owners worry about labor shortage, rising costs

Small business optimism is shrinking in the U.S. The National Federation of Independent Business announced Friday that its monthly optimism index fell by 0.9 points in October to 98.2, and its uncertainty index decreased seven points to 67. One of 10 index components improved; seven declined; and two remained the...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish
restaurantbusinessonline.com

BurgerFi’s openings take a big hit due to supply and labor shortages

BurgerFi had planned to open up to 30 new restaurants this year. But the fast casual on Thursday cut that growth forecast nearly in half, saying it instead will likely debut 18 restaurants in 2021 because of supply and labor shortages. “We are experiencing challenges with the availability of materials...
RESTAURANTS
Houston Chronicle

Prices of local goods jump amid supply chain issues, labor shortages

Prices of consumer goods in the Houston region jumped by more than 6 percent over the last year as supply chain disruptions continue to drive up production and shipping costs across the country and around the world. Costs are rising locally across nearly all goods and services — and in...
HOUSTON, TX
KGUN 9

Macy’s raises minimum wage to $15 an hour as labor shortage continues

Macy’s department stores announced a new minimum wage and other employee perks on Nov. 8 in an effort to attract workers during the ongoing labor shortage. The company’s new starting wage will be $15 an hour. New benefits include a “debt-free education program” and one additional flexible paid holiday, Macy’s announced in a press release.
RETAIL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

At Krispy Kreme, high commodity and labor costs hit margins

Krispy Kreme’s profit margins took a hit in the third quarter even as sales rose, the company said on Tuesday, a result of higher costs for wages as well as the ingredients to make its doughnuts. Revenues rose 18% to $342.8 million, while net income adjusted for one-time events increased...
BUSINESS
KTSM

Borderland faces price hikes and product shortages due to supply chain crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People are being warned about a shortage in products for the holiday season, and retailers are already experiencing empty shelves. This as experts are warning of the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in history. The issues being caused by a supply chain crisis that’s impacting Americans nationwide. According to Jerry Pacheco, the […]
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Primark will not raise prices despite surging costs, bosses promise

Primark will not increase its prices despite soaring costs, the boss of the fashion retailer’s parent firm Associated British Foods (ABF) has said.George Weston, chief executive of ABF, told the PA news agency that the retailer has seen rising energy and distribution costs but will not pass this on to customers.“We haven’t increased prices at Primark over the past 10 years and we won’t do so this year,” he said.“We have currency difference in our favour and there are other areas we have recognised to find cost savings so won’t pass that on.”However, Mr Weston said the company has already...
RETAIL
Sun-Journal

Maine plowing companies face labor shortage, rising costs

Snow plowing contractors have more than the weather to fret about this winter. Some companies are cutting back on customers because they haven’t been able to hire enough workers to drive the trucks. “We just can’t find the people,” said Kyle Gravel, the owner of Evergreen Yard Care, which has...
MAINE STATE
FOXBusiness

IKEA owner to raise prices amid supply chain challenges, warns increases could last far into 2022

IKEA furniture is about to get more expensive as the Swedish retailer's parent company, Inter IKEA Group, expects to raise prices far into fiscal year 2022. According to Inter IKEA Group's financial summary for fiscal year 2021, the company has struggled to keep its warehouses and stores stocked amid a "steep increase" in raw material costs driven by transport and labor shortages. Inter IKEA Group noted that it spent 250 million euros to mitigate its supply chain disruptions during fiscal year 2021.
RETAIL
ABC13 Houston

IKEA warns of rising prices due to supply chain issues

NEW YORK -- Furniture retailer Ikea is warning of higher prices far into 2022 amid the global supply chain crisis. The company said its ready-to-assemble home furnishings and other products are getting more expensive because keeping stores and warehouses in stock is getting harder due to higher transport and raw material costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Free Press - TFP

Cereal Giant Raises Prices Due To Inflation, Supply Chain Problems And A Labor Strike

Cereal giant Kellogg announced Thursday that it expects to raise prices as inflation, supply chain problems and a recent labor strike boosted the company’s expenses. Nearly 1,500 workers went on strike at Kellogg cereal plants in October, and the workers’ union rejected the company’s recent offer on new pay and benefits on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The strike has led to a dip in Kellogg’s profits and contributed to an overall increase in company costs.
BUSINESS
fox13news.com

Restaurants forced to raise prices as costs go up

Diners may notice a higher number on the receipt next time they're out to eat. Restaurants are up against a storm of obstacles from soaring food prices to shipping delays. It's forcing some restaurants, still recovering from the pandemic, to make the difficult choice to raise menu prices.
RESTAURANTS
Dallas News

Dallas-based Chili’s will raise prices 3%, citing rising food and labor costs

Restaurant chain Chili’s Grill & Bar will raise its prices by an average of 3% by the middle of November 2021. Chili’s joins restaurants across the United States that are shouldering inflated food costs and higher wages for workers. Fast-casual company Chipotle raised its prices 4% in mid-2021, passing some of the burden of higher pricing onto customers. Emily Williams Knight, CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, says 96% of restaurant operators are paying more for food and 91% have higher labor costs.
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Ikea to raise prices as supply chain problems bite

Ikea is to raise prices as the disruption to global supply chains is expected to last into next year. On Wednesday, Ikea reported a drop in full-year profit due to higher transport and raw material costs. In the coming year it will pass some of these costs on to its...
RETAIL

