Why yes, you CAN cook the perfect steak in the dishwasher. This guy just proved it.

Move over caviar, there's a new luxury dish in town. And it goes by the name of dishwasher steak.

CBS News correspondent Michael George revealed hidden—and innovative—culinary talents on Twitter after showing a video of his ingenious hack for cooking the perfect medium rare sirloin.

The video shows Michael placing the meat in a vacuum sealed bag (after seasoning, of course), and then placing it into his dishwasher for 96 minutes. It was the top rack, for anyone wanting to try this at home. Not sure if that's important, but Michael seems to know what he's doing. Might as well copy him to the T.

Fast forward to Michael lifting his creation out from the steam and voila! Out came a delectably juicy, undeniably medium rare, restaurant worthy–and yes, definitely cooked–steak.

So how does it work? Michael tells all.

"A dishwasher immerses dishes in 130 degree hot water…that's basically a giant sous vide machine," he posted on Twitter.

I had no idea what a sous vide machine was, so I looked it up. If you're not up-to-date with fancy kitchen appliances, here's the low down: " sous vide ," French for "under vacuum" is basically the high falutin way of saying that you cooked your food by bathing it in a bag. There, now you're in the leagues of Gordon Ramsey.

This is not the first successful endeavor of the meat-in-dishwasher cooking method. Check out Tom Scott's perfectly poached dishwasher Salmon:

www.youtube.com

Salmon in a Dishwasher

For those who have watched the video and wonder why Michael then tossed the steak into the frying pan, he says that's mostly for aesthetics, explaining that, "with most ways of cooking steak, you put it in the pan for 2 min just to brown the outside."

He then assured us that "all the internal cooking was done in the dishwasher!"

Some of you might be wondering what would motivate Michale to try such a thing. The question certainly came up on Twitter. And for this, Michael has a simple reply: "for science."

The quirky cooking discovery led to some fun responses. Most were totally onboard.

Greg Pollowitz of Twitchy admitted, "it...does look good."

Another person posted the meme "I don't know how, but you used the wrong formula but got the correct answer."

"Interesting. Kinda like *steam-cooking* it in a microwave," wrote one person. I mean, yeah sure but where's the fun in that? Nothing from a microwave is worth posting online. Except for maybe that coffee cup you didn't know would create sparks.

Not all were behind the idea though. As with most feats of genius, the dishwasher steak did create some controversy.

In addition to many posting "but why" (which we've already answered: science!), one person also commented, "just throw it on the grill and stop looking for attention." Yikes. Can't a guy throw a piece of raw meat into his dishwasher then post about it without accusations?

One person asked Michael "have you started a food TikTok yet????" To which he sadly replied "Yes! It has like no followers lol."

But if you'd like to change that, his TikTok handle is @mikegeorgeeatstheworld . So far he's posted videos of the squid ink pasta, cubed french toast and apple swan garnishes, just to name a few.