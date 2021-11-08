CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court to weigh how Congress treats Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday about how Congress denies residents of Puerto Rico certain Social Security benefits, in a case that could shift the unusual and contentious relationship between Congress and the island territory the U.S. acquired more than a century ago. The case centers...

Court seems reluctant to sweep Puerto Rico into SSI program

The Supreme Court appeared reluctant Tuesday to rule for a resident of Puerto Rico who claims it's unconstitutional to be excluded from a welfare program that's available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia The justices acknowledged that the differential treatment of Puerto Ricans might be problematic, but several suggested that it is up to Congress not the courts, to act.Justice Brett Kavanaugh said there are “compelling policy arguments” for including Puerto Rico in the Supplemental Security Income program, which provides benefits to older, disabled and blind Americans But Kavanaugh said the court had to...
Congress Can’t Discriminate Against Puerto Rico Residents Just Because They Live There

In 2012, José Vaello-Madero, a U.S. citizen born in Puerto Rico but living in New York, applied for and received Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits because severe health problems left him unable to support himself. A year later, he moved to Puerto Rico to rejoin his family and care for his ailing wife. He continued to receive SSI benefits, unaware that federal law excludes Puerto Rico residents from the program, simply because they live in a U.S. territory rather than a state. In 2016, the federal government sued Vaello-Madero to collect over $28,000 it claimed it “overpaid.” On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear his case in United States v Vaello-Madero, a case that could help put an end to unconstitutional discrimination against residents of Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories.
OPINION: Give Puerto Rico proper representation in Congress

Puerto Rico has a population of just under 3.2 million, greater than 21 of the 50 U.S. states. Puerto Rican citizens have American citizenship, yet they have zero say in our presidential elections. Puerto Rico, along with other U.S. territories, must be represented properly in Congress and be able to...
Puerto Rico Court Suspends Arrest Order for Luma Energy CEO

A Puerto Rico court late Wednesday suspended an arrest order for Luma Energy Chief Executive Officer. , saying the company that manages the island’s electricity transmission and distribution system had complied with its instructions to hand over additional documents to local lawmakers. Even so, during a televised conference call, San...
How Puerto Rico Achieved the Highest Vaccination Rate in the U.S.—Without a Political Fight

Puerto Ricans have good reason to be wary when the federal government gets involved in their personal health. In the mid 20th century, Washington led a massive, coercive sterilization campaign among Puerto Ricans, impacting as many as one third of all childbearing women in the territory over four decades. In 2017, after Puerto Rico’s fragile health system nearly collapsed in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the federal government’s response to the disaster was riddled with failures .
Fifth Circuit Stands by Decision to Halt Shot-or-Test Mandate

A U.S. appeals court has extended its Nov. 6 order pausing President Joe Biden’s shot-or-test mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The ruling, issued today by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, solidifies its earlier order blocking implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency regulation. Its ruling comes ahead of a Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation lottery to determine which federal appeals court will be assigned to adjudicate the many legal challenges to the measure now pending across the country. The lottery is slated for Nov. 16.
Missouri Supreme Court weighs publicly funded advocacy ban

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Supreme Court judges on Tuesday heard arguments over whether a ban on publicly funded advocacy is constitutional. Missouri law prohibits any public funds from being spent to advocate for or against ballot measures, such as spending such money to print flyers in favor of a bonding proposal.
A Divided Supreme Court Weighs Texas Abortion Law for the Third Time

A divided Supreme court denied stopping the Texas law that prevents women from having abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy. There are two sets of people, one favoring the decision and one opposing it. Abortion and the Complexities. The termination of a pregnancy by the removal of the fetus is...
