How to say 'no' when someone asks for money

Here’s how to cut back on spending when you're bored and just really really love “window shopping” online. You’re settling into your couch after dinner, aimlessly watching Netflix, scrolling through Instagram. You’re served an ad that brings you to Amazon, and boom, after about 15 minutes, you suddenly have 6 items in your cart. This all-too-easy habit is a prime (no pun intended) example of boredom spending, and it can be seriously dangerous to your bank account. If you’re guilty of these late-night sprees, it’s time to take a step back and try these strategies for cutting back.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO