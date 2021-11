HIGH POINT, N.C. — A search warrant, executed at an Archdale hotel, led to the discovery of drugs and the arrest of three people. According to police, officers from the Archdale Police Department responded to the Red Roof Inn in the 1200 block of Liberty Road on Wednesday around 8 p.m. in an attempt to locate Gregory Baskins Jr., 28, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest for traffic offenses.

