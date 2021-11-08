Parents Are Obsessed with Jellycats. It’s Totally Not a Furry Thing, We Swear

The first time we spent the night together, bodies intertwined, I slept more soundly than I had in months. I awoke refreshed, relaxed, and guilty. I never cuddle my usual sleeping partner in bed because I overheat. But this was different. Comfortable. I rushed to hide the evidence when my 2-year-old daughter bopped into the room. She found it, of course. She finds everything. “My duckie,” she said, fishing out a plush orange foot from under the duvet. “Quack, quack.” She laughed and threw the stuffed fowl on the ground, grabbed my hand, and instructed me to get up. I looked back at her duck, who in my heart had become mine, lying face-down on the hardwood floor. Wings splayed, beak twisted — the softest motherfucker I’d ever hugged. “I’ll be back,” I whispered aloud — really — before disappearing through the door. I did come back. I slept with that duckie for a solid, blissful month before my daughter, who was indifferent about it in the beginning, reclaimed the bird and named it Pato.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO