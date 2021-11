Funding will go towards developing the open metaverse and international business expansion. Virtual reality (VR) startup and organizers of the largest VR event in the world HIKKY Co., Ltd. announced that they have raised 6.5 billion yen ($57 million) in an initial stage of their Series A funding round. They are considering an additional funding stage this round and plan to maintain autonomy following this funding.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 HOURS AGO