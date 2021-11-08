CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

One80 Place to celebrate ninth annual Turkey and a $20 Drive

By Dianté Gibbs
 6 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One80 Place invites local community members to kick off the holiday season with its ninth annual Turkey and a $20 donation drive planned for November 23 rd .

One80 Place is seeking individuals and families, small businesses, and organizations to help out the community by collecting and dropping off monetary gifts, proteins, grocery items, or household store gift cards. Proceeds to help to end homelessness in the community. Funds collected will go towards the community kitchen.

“We are excited that Turkey and a $20 continues as a memorable event for families, individuals, and co-workers to participate in and give back at the start of the holiday season,” says Stacey Denaux, CEO of One80 Place. “Now a tradition in the region, Turkey and a $20 has proven to be a day of philanthropy, friendship, and giving thanks. Last year, the community answered our call for help, and we know they will come through again this November.”

Organizers say, the drive has raised $35,000, 200 turkeys, and 80 grocery gift cards in 2020. Over 12,000 meals were prepared with monetary donations and donated proteins. This year, the drive’s organizers hope to raise $40,000, 180 turkeys or hams, along with 100 $20 grocery or household gift cards.

Donations can be made by visiting One80 Place at 35 Walnut Street on November 23 rd from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals can also pledge their support by buying virtual turkey online at one80place.org .

