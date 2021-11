In the Before Times, when hiring managers would often meet job applicants in what was once quaintly referred to as “IRL” (ask your parents), the method for getting your résumé noticed was pretty simple: List your career and educational experience, then dazzle them with a few personal details, like your unicycle-juggling expertise or fly-fishing awards. Now, somewhat inevitably, applicants are trying to stand out from the crowd by signaling how safe they are in a crowd, because they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

